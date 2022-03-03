CONWAY — Junior James Robinson scored what proved to be the game-winning goal on a breakaway with 2:03 left in the second period to propel No. 9 Kennett High past No. 8 Sanborn-Epping 1-0 at the Dover Ice Arena on Wednesday night in the lone preliminary round game in the Division III tournament. This was the first 1-0 playoff victory in Kennett Hockey’s history.
Kennett (5-12-2) advances on into the Elite Eight where the boys from Conway will be back on the bus on Saturday for a 6 p.m. game against No. 1 seed and two-time defending state champs Berlin-Gorham (17-1) at the iconic Notre Dame Arena in Berlin. The game is open to all spectators and there are no mask restrictions.
Members of this year’s team include senior Colby Olivier; juniors Noah Keefe, Jack Robinson and Sam Seavey; sophomores James Dumas, Killian MacPherson, Zach Moore and Robbie Murphy; and freshmen Danya Clifford, Noah Deyak, Cam Fusco, Spencer Glackin, Sawyer Hussey, Patrick Laughland, Nolan Proulx, Gabe Shaw, Austin Silvia, David Silvia, Tanner Smith, Devan Tate, Richie Vargus, Connor Wiggin and Greyson Witchley.
“We’re certainly excited with the win,” Michael Lane, Eagles’ head coach, said. “I was pleased with the effort and I’m happy the kids get to play some more hockey.”
Kennett and Sanborn-Epping (8-10) met just once during the regular season. The teams squared off at the Dover Arena on Feb. 15. The host Indians won the game 3-1 with an empty-net goal, while the Eagles had a decided 32-17 shots on goal advantage.
The Eagles again held the advantage on the shot sheet this time 29-15. The boys from Conway had a decided advantage, 26-8 through the first two periods, carrying the play and were unlucky not to find the back of the net more than once.
“It was a really good team effort,” Lane said. “We got off to a good start, playing well in the first and second periods. We hit the crossbar once and their goalie (junior Colin Dupray) made an incredible glove save to stop another great opportunity.”
Kennett turned defense into quick offense late in the second period. Robinson blocked a shot and then streaked down the ice on a breakaway and made no mistake as he lit the lamp.
“It was a great play,” said Lane. “Sanborn came hard in the third period, but I thought we did a nice job of keeping things on the perimeter. We also didn’t commit a penalty (there was just one in the entire game). The boys showed good discipline.”
The Griffins tried to net the equalizer in the third period, but Kennett played solid defense and sophomore goalie Zach Moore turned away all 15 shots he faced for his first varsity shutout.
“He got that at the right time,” Lane said, smiling.
Berlin-Gorham won both meetings during the regular season against Kennett. The Mountaineers topped the Eagles 7-1 in the season-opener in Berlin on Dec. 15 and then won 7-1 in Conway on Jan. 19.
“We know they’re the class of the division,” Lane said. “With 15 freshmen, that first game was a bit of a whirlwind and an eyeopener for our younger players. The second time around, we played a lot better, but we got into penalty trouble and you can’t do that against Berlin’s deadly power play.”
He added: “We’ve got a ton of respect for the Berlin program and their coaches. Mike (Poulin, head coach) does things the right way. I know we’re going to give it our best effort on Saturday night.”
In other Elite Eight action, No. 3 Belmont-Gilford (14-4) will host No. 6 John Stark-Hopkinton-Hillsboro (9-9) on Saturday at 4 p.m.; No. 2 Hollis-Brookline-Derryfield (15-3) hosts No. 7 Kearsarge-Plymouth (8-8-2) on Saturday at 4 p.m.; and No. 4 Lebanon-Stevens-Mount Royal (12-4-1) hosts No. 5 Pembroke-Campbell (10-7-1) on Saturday at 6:45 p.m.
The Division III semifinals are scheduled to be held at Plymouth State University on Wednesday, March 9, with games at 5:30 and 7:30 p.m.
The finals are slated to be held at Southern New Hampshire University Arena in Manchester on Saturday, March 12 at 12:15 p.m.
