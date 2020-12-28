CONWAY — Winter sports at Kennett High School and Kennett Middle School will move into the next phase toward competition next month after school officials voted to continue in that direction on Monday afternoon.
Superintendent Kevin Richard and Conway School Board members Dr. Michelle Capizzoli and Randy Davison met Monday with KHS Principal Kevin Carpenter, Athletic Director Neal Weaver, KMS Principal Rick Biche and middle school athletic coordinator and transportation coordinator for SAU 9 Gredel Shaw to discus winter athletics
“We reviewed the current conditions and decided to maintain the practice schedule for now and next week (Jan. 7) revisit where we are at then,” Richard said by phone Monday afternoon. “If we’re still in a good place we can put plans together so we can start games on Jan. 11.”
Richard said the group discussed ways to live stream the game to spectators.
At the moment, spectators would not be permitted at middle school events, but at the high school, athletes would be permitted to have two family members attend home basketball games in the Peter Ames Gymnasium.
“I think we ought to be able to social distance 26 people in the bleachers,” Richard said.
The Conway School Board voted unanimously to begin winter sports seasons at Kennett High School and Kennett Middle on Dec, 14. Practice started after school the following day for the Eagles.
Kennett High offers boys and girls basketball, unified basketball, ice hockey, boys and girls alpine skiing, cross-country skiing and ski jumping, and indoor track.
The middle school offers basketball, alpine and cross-country skiing.
Among the protocols is masks must be worn at all times by the student-athletes and coaches, not only in practice but also in games.
Teams are broken up into small cohorts to maintain social distancing. Practices are in 90-minute blocks for the basketball teams with a 30-minute period between sessions to thoroughly clean the Peter Ames Gymnasium.
The school board’s co-curricular committee (Shaw, Richard, Biche, Carpenter, Weaver, teachers Holly Fougere and Jason Cicero, community members Julie Cummings and Michael Lane, filling in for John Eastman), chaired by Capozzoli, who along with committee member Davison sit on the school board, had voted unanimously Dec. 3 to recommend to the board to begin winter sports.
“Building upon the success of the fall, the recommendation is to slowly move to practice,” the committee said. “It is important for all coaches/teams to model safe practices (i.e., masks in photos, no team dinners)."
“I’m glad we’re able to move forward,” said Richard. “Keeping kids playing safely, that’s the goal.”
Under the phased-in approach, games would not take place until the second week in January, with the Kennett teams playing a regionalized schedule, much like in the fall.
The New Hampshire Interscholastic Athletic Association had an open tournament last fall for multiple sports with everyone making the playoffs and initially playing in a regionalized cluster in the opening rounds of post-season play.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.