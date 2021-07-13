CONWAY — Former Kennett High three-year starting quarterback Parker Coleman is ready to play in the annual CHaD East-West High School All-Star Football Game in Grappone Stadium at Saint Anselm College in Manchester this Saturday (kickoff is scheduled for 1 p.m.), and spectators will be allowed to attend the game, but must follow certain COVID-19 protocols.
According to a release on the CHaD East-West Facebook page, “Vaccinated fans: All fully-vaccinated fans may attend the game without a face mask.
“Unvaccinated fans: Unvaccinated fans must wear a face mask at the game when physical distancing is not possible.”
You can preorder tickets, which are $13, at tinyurl.com/yfn8uu7h.
Team East is looking to defend its 2019 championship after the 2020 game was canceled due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The East squad, of which Coleman is the lone Kennett athlete, is made up of 46 players from 19 schools located to the east of the Everett Turnpike/Interstate 93 dividing line.
Coleman, who plans to attend Bridgton Academy this fall, is one of four quarterbacks on the East’s roster along with Kyle Gora of Alvirne, Jonah Burnell of Exeter and Alex Cheek of Gilford.
The East is coached by Kevin Hebert of Spaulding High School.
“I’m very excited,” Hebert told WMUR (Channel 9) following the team’s first practice at St. Thomas Aquinas High School in Dover on Friday. “Kid did an unbelievable job of fundraising, raised over $40,000, so the first goal that we put out for ourselves we accomplished. It’s going to be a fun week.”
Players are not required to fundraise to play in the game but they have generated over $535,000 since the game began.
As of Monday, Coleman had fundraised $3,554, quickly surpassing his goal of $1,000.
You can still donate on Coleman’s behalf by going to his fundraising page at tinyurl.com/f6prz6d6.
“Tucker Day, whose family has a long history with Kennett athletics, is a child in our community that has been cared for immensely by the Children’s Hospital at Dartmouth,” Coleman’s page states. “At age 5, Tucker was diagnosed with a rare heart condition called bicuspid aortic valve disease and receives regular care from the pediatric doctors at Dartmouth Hitchcock. Though he is an incredible young athlete, it’s unlikely that Tucker will be able to continue his career once he becomes a high schooler due to his condition.
“On the day of the CHAD game, I will be donating all fundraised money in Tucker’s name. My goal is to turn in $1000 to the Children’s Hospital at Dartmouth in hopes of supporting more kids just like Tucker.
He added: “Your donation matters,” Coleman’s page states: “Regardless of size, every donation matters, and I sincerely appreciate your support on behalf of CHaD. Here are some reasons I'm asking for your donation:
“• CHaD serves 95,000 unique pediatric patients annually from across Northern New England
“• No child is ever turned away due to financial or insurance circumstances
“• The Child Life Program alone is able to serve 12,000 kids each year thanks, in part, to fundraising from the CHaD HERO.
“Thank you for supporting CHaD kids!”
The West, which has 46 players from 18 schools, holds a 5-3 edge in the series.
As New Hampshire's only full-service, comprehensive children's hospital, the Children’s Hospital at Dartmouth‐Hitchcock (CHaD), according to its website, “is committed to providing outstanding compassionate care for children and their families. Their physician expertise provides primary, specialty, and tertiary care to the children of New Hampshire, Vermont and beyond.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.