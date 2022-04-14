Junior Sydnie Chin received her All-State, Second-Team certificate from Coach Larry Meader at the Kennett High girls’ basketball team’s end of the year banquet on March 20. Chin was also named the team’s Defensive Player of the Year. (COURTESY PHOTO)
Sophomore Kaley Goodhart received the Offensive Player of the Year Award from Coach Larry Meader at the Kennett High girls’ basketball team’s end of the year banquet on Sunday. (COURTESY PHOTO)
Junior Kaylee McLellan received the Most Improved Player Award from Coach Larry Meader at the Kennett High girls’ basketball team’s end of the year banquet on Sunday. (COURTESY PHOTO)
CONWAY — Two members of the Kennett High girls’ basketball team have garnered All-State recognition by the New Hampshire Basketball Coaches Organization for their play during the 2021-22 season in Division II.
Junior Sydnie Chin, a tri-captain on the Elite Eight team this winter with senior Sam Habert-Jaques and junior Hope Elias, was named Second-Team, All-State, and also chosen by the NHBCO to the All-Defensive Team.
Named to the First-Team were Elisabeth Staplefeld, a senior at Hollis-Brookline; junior Stella Galanes of
Hanover; senior Ashley Stephens of Pembroke; senior Melissa Whitmore of Hanover; sophomore Jasmine Becotte of Pelham; and senior Catherine Cole of Lebanon.
Joining Chin on the Second-Team were freshman Macy Swormstedt of Laconia; junior Alex Larrabee of Bow; sophomores Eleanor Girardet of John Stark and Annelise Dexter of Pembroke; and senior MacKenzie MacDonald of Merrimack Valley.
Earning Honorable Mention were seniors Libbey Hicks of Bishop Brady, Alyssa Woodman and Macy Gordon of Merrimack Valley, Maddison Speckman of Bow, Molly Smith of Lebanon and Jane Lackley of Hanover; juniors Kate Canava of Souhegan, Cheyenne Colbert of Hollis-Brookline, Morgan Bemont of ConVal, Ella Longacre of Lebanon and Nyanakuak Piok of Manchester West; and sophomores Mekhia Burton of Laconia and Sydney McLaughlin of Hanover.
Elisabeth Staplefeld of Hollis-Brookline was named the Division II Player of the Year.
Steve Langevin of Pembroke Academy was named the Varsity Coach of the Year, while Pelham’s Lindsey Niemaszyk was selected as the Junior Varsity Coach of the Year.
Kennett held its annual post-season awards on Sunday. Coach Larry Meader shared this year’s recipients.
Offensive Player of the Year — Kaley Goodhart.
Defensive Player of the Year — Sydnie Chin.
Most Improved Player — Kaylee McLellan.
The 2021-22 Russ Award winner — Sam Habert-Jaques.
