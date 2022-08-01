Kennett team in 2021 with Carroll County Trophy
Buy Now

Kennett High won its 14th consecutive Carroll County Championship Trophy topping Kingswood on 43-0 in last year. (RACHEL SHARPLES PHOTO)

CONWAY — The annual Carroll County Championship football game between Kennett High and Kingswood Regional, which would have turned 50 this year, is on hold at least for the next two years. When the schedule came out two weeks ago, people were surprised to see the final game of the season was not between the two rivals.

The Knights, who are in a rebuilding mode for their program after a couple of rough seasons, petitioned to New Hampshire Interscholastic Athletic Association’s football committee to move down from Division II to III this fall. Kingswood, whose enrollment is 735 students (Kennett’s is 730), was outscored 382-32 in 2020. Granted petitions to switch divisions are re-evaluated every two years.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.