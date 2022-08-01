CONWAY — The annual Carroll County Championship football game between Kennett High and Kingswood Regional, which would have turned 50 this year, is on hold at least for the next two years. When the schedule came out two weeks ago, people were surprised to see the final game of the season was not between the two rivals.
The Knights, who are in a rebuilding mode for their program after a couple of rough seasons, petitioned to New Hampshire Interscholastic Athletic Association’s football committee to move down from Division II to III this fall. Kingswood, whose enrollment is 735 students (Kennett’s is 730), was outscored 382-32 in 2020. Granted petitions to switch divisions are re-evaluated every two years.
While several other sports play crossover games — Kennett (in Division II) does this with Berlin (Division III) in soccer, baseball, basketball, field hockey and softball — with only nine games on the football schedule, playing a crossover game can actually hurt schools from a point standpoint in the standings.
“It’s a little more difficult to do than soccer or baseball (with 16- and 18-game schedules),” Kennett Athletic Director Neal Weaver explained last Thursday. “There are definite benefits to playing a balanced schedule.”
Weaver was aware that Kingswood had petitioned to move down for this two-year cycle.
“I think it comes down to tradition versus what’s best for your program,” said Weaver. "I think both of us (Kingswood Athletic Director Aaron House) want the game to come back.”
Kennett has won the past 14 Carroll County Championships, including 43-0 last year, scoring all of its points in the first half at Gary Millen Stadium. Making the scoring outburst all the more impressive was Kingswood possessed the football for all but 10 seconds of the first quarter.
Over the past 14 games, the Eagles have outscored the Knights 540-103.
Kennett’s schedule for this fall kicks off with a home game against Belmont-Gilford on Sept. 2 at 7 p.m., followed by Sept. 10 at Pembroke, 2:30 p.m.; Sept. 16, host Laconia for homecoming, 7 p.m.; Sept. 23 at St. Thomas, 6 p.m.; Oct. 1, at Sanborn, 1:30 p.m.; Oct. 7, host Bow, 7 p.m.; Oct. 14, host Plymouth, 7 p.m.; Oct. 21, at Merrimack Valley, 6:30 p.m.; and Oct. 28, at Hollis-Brookline, 7 p.m.
Kingswood opens its season on the road in Manchester versus Trinity on Sept. 2 at 7 p.m., followed by Sept. 10, at Campbell, 11 a.m.; Sept. 16, host Kearsarge, 7 p.m.; Sept. 24, at Epping-Newmarket; Sept. 30, host Fall Mountain, 7 p.m.; Oct. 7, host ConVal, 7 p.m.; Oct. 14 at Stevens, 7 p.m.; Oct. 21, host Inter-Lakes/Moultonborough, 7 p.m.; and Oct. 28, host Monadnock, 7 p.m.
People have asked about creating a Thanksgiving Day game between the two schools. Some southern New Hamsphire schools do this, but the bulk of the games are played on all-weather turf fields.
“I think it creates a set of challenges,” Weaver said. “The season typically ends around Halloween, so that means another three weeks of practices. Plus, some students play a winter sport and are getting ready for that. This doesn’t even take into account the weather here at that time of the year.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.