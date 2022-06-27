BANGOR, Maine — Husson University head football coach Nat Clark announced last Thursday the addition of former Kennett High standout and three-time Eastern Collegiate Football Conference All-Conference First Team offensive lineman Jake Cameron as an assistant coach with the program.
"We are excited to announce that Jake Cameron is joining our staff, Jake had an outstanding playing career here at Husson and is an outstanding leader," said Clark. "Jake coached during our Spring season and during that time he flourished in a coaching role."
“It’s an honor to be able to stay involved with the game that I love,” Cameron, a North Conway resident, said. Rewind to January 2017, I had no idea what I was doing when I got to Husson. Thanks to some convincing from my brother Cory Layne I took a chance at going to college and playing football again, and with the help of my teammates and great coaches I found a place I called home.”
He added: “A big thank you goes out to Coach Gabby Price and Nat Clark for believing in me back then, and believing in me now! I’m excited to get to work!”
Cameron was a standout offensive lineman for the Eagles for four-straight seasons, appearing in 43 games, earning three-consecutive Eastern Collegiate Football Conference All-Conference First Team selections and a Commonwealth Coast Football Conference All-Conference Second Team selection this past season.
"It is an absolute honor to begin my coaching career at my alma mater," said Cameron. "I would like to thank Coach Price for getting me to Husson back in 2017, and playing for him and Coach Clark over the last five years was nothing short of amazing. It was an honor to lead our team as a captain and now as I transition to a coaching role, I am honored, humbled and looking forward to giving back to this program as it gave to me. Football has always been one of my biggest passions in life, and being able to stay involved in the game is something I am really excited about.”
Additionally, Cameron was named a freshman All-American in 2017 and was a three-year captain for the Eagles.
In addition to his playing experience, Cameron earned CCC All-Academic Team honors in the fall and assisted with the football program this past spring working with tight ends.
Cameron earned his bachelor's degree in criminal justice and a certificate undergraduate certificate in counter-terrorism and security in December 2021.
