CONWAY — Plymouth cashed in with two touchdowns in the final 10 minutes on Saturday to erase a 20-7 Kennett High lead at Gary Millen Stadium and leave town with a 21-20 victory over the Eagles on senior night for Kennett’s 13 seniors.
“We had them for three quarters,” said Vaughn Beckwith, Eagles’ head coach, by phone on Sunday. “I said at halftime if we can score one more time it’s over, but we never scored again, and Plymouth, to its credit, won the turnover battle 3-0. Those turnovers in the fourth quarter really hurt us and put us in a tough spot.”
He added: “We played with intensity, played physical and did all the things we needed to do to win but fell just one point short. We made a few more mistakes than Plymouth and they capitalized on us miscues. We’ve got to show some grit now.”
Prior to kickoff, with a double rainbow over Millen Stadium, Kennett (1-1) recognized its seniors — Cole Salyards, Parker Coleman, Noah Barrows, Atticus Fayle, Thomas Troon, Ethan Baillargeon, Evan Dascoulias, Kyle Perry, Gaven Gagne, Braden Santuccio, Heath Woodward, Mason Smith and Bobby Graustein — for their commitment and dedication to the program over the past four years. Players marched through two lines of their teammates with family members to a standing ovation.
Kennett came out fired up and ready to play. The Bobcats (2-0) were unable to do much offensively early because they had no answer for No. 20 — Evan Koroski, who recorded sacks on three of Plymouth’s first eight offensive snaps.
“He looked good last week against Inter-Lakes, but that wasn’t the competition that Plymouth offers,” Beckwith said. “He looked so good, (Plymouth) actually ran at Bobby (Graustein, right defensive end), which teams tend to stay away from. Bobby is so quick and plays with so much effort.”
The Eagles took the lead on their first possession, gaping 60 yards on five plays capped off by a picture-perfect 22-yard touchdown pass from Coleman to Salyards on a post pattern. Salyards reeled in the ball with a Bobcat dropped over him. Kennett was unsuccessful on a two-point pass attempt but led 6-0 with 5:37 left in the first quarter.
The hosts doubled their lead by scoring on their next possession, marching 69 yards to the land of six on 11 plays. Key plays on the drive included a 21-yard quarterback keeper by Coleman; an 18-yard pass to Salyards; and after an offensive pass interference and facing third-and-26, a 28-yard pass to Fayle. Coleman connected with Salyards on a 7-yard TD pass into the left corner of the end zone with 10:12 left in the first half, making it 12-0. The two-point pass attempt was no good.
Plymouth got on the scoreboard with 6:53 remaining in the half when Cody Bannon threw a 12-yard touchdown pass to Cole Johnston. The Bobcats were successful on all there of their extra-point attempts on the night.
Kennett regained its double-digit lead with a touchdown in the final 12 seconds of the half. The Eagles got the ball on their own 40-yard line with 1:04 left in the quarter. After an incomplete pass, Coleman found Salyards for a pass gain of 38 yards down to the Plymouth 22. On the next play, it was Coleman to Perry, who made a terrific leaping catch at the 5-yard line. Two plays later, Salyards caught his third touchdown of the half, and then make it 20-7 when he sapped the two-point conversion pass from Coleman, who threw for more than 200 yards on the evening.
Momentum appeared to be wearing black and white when Kennett dominated most of the third quarter on a drive and limited Plymouth to just one possession in the third quarter.
The Bobcats got some momentum when they scored on a 68-yard TD pass to Cole Johnston with 10:54 to play, and trimmed Kennett’s lead to 20-14.
Kennett followed with a good drive that included two first downs to run time off the clock, but it ended with an interception on the Eagles’ 46-yard line.
Plymouth was able to march to the Kennett 7-yard line where it had first-and-goal. The KHS defense stiffened, forcing the Bobcats to go for it on fourth down from the 2. On a run to the right, Kroski came from out of nowhere to record a tackle for a 3-yard loss and got the Eagles the ball back with 3:44 to play.
Kennett was able to move the ball to the 23 after a successful 15-yard pass to Perry, but on first down, Plymouth forced a fumble and recovered the ball on the 22 with 2:33 left.
On the next play, Bannon found a wide-open Sanborn over the middle for a touchdown to tie the game and the extra point gave the boys from the land of (Chuck) Lenahan (who coached the Bobcats for 43 years) the lead for the first time.
Kennett got the ball on its own 36 and was able to rattle off two first downs to reach the Plymouth 40 with 45 seconds to play but a sack for a loss of nine yards was followed by a 12-yard pass to Fayle and then two incomplete passes to end comeback bid.
“A lot outside of football has top happen for us to see Plymouth again, I know we would like to see that,” Beckwith said. “I reminded the boys after the game, last year, Plymouth lost its first game of the season and after they lost to us were 2-2 and they regrouped to reach the state championship game. A lot can be taken from what they did. We can see a path but we know we’ve got a lot of work ahead.”
He added: “We know we can play with (Plymouth). We compete with one of the better teams in Division II, which should make us feel good, but we can’t rely on how we feel. … We’ve got to play with a little more sense of urgency and intensity.”
Kennett will face a red-hot Belmont-Gilford team on the road this Saturday at 2 p.m. B-G is off to a 2-0 start, having topped St. Thomas 42-14 at home on Sept. 26, and then routed Kingswood 53-0 in Wolfeboro on Saturday.
“They have most everyone back from last year,” Beckwith said. “We know we have to play well.”
