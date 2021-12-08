CONWAY — Kennett High junior Olivia Arias recently received Division III All-State, Second Team honors from the New Hampshire Volleyball Coaches Association on Nov. 11.
Arias was a middle hitter for the Eagles this fall.
Named to the Division III First Team were senior Annika Martel of Mascenic, who was named the Outside Player of the year; senior Paulina Huckins of Newfound; senior Gracie Re of Epping; seniors Joey Skubisz and Maddy Kniphfer of Portsmouth Christian; senior Molly Reed of Sunapee; junior Malina Bohlman of Newfound; and senior Haven Lopez and junior Molly Moynihan of Inter-Lakes.
Joining Arias on the Second Team are junior Mikayla Ulwick and senior Emalie Ruiter of Newfound; sophomore Mackenzie Cormier and junior Lyla Buxton of Mascenic; Michelle Fell of Moultonborough; junior Pacy Morgado of Epping; and junior Elizabeth Mullen and senior Taylor Hasselbach of Trinity.
Receiving Honorable Mention were sophomore Katelyn Claus and junior Emma McNally of Sunapee; sophomore Charlotte Johnson and junior Olivia Tatro of Moultonborough; senior Rose Rioux of Hillsboro-Deering; and junior Adrianna Morasse of Raymond.
