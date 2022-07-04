BARTLETT — Bartlett is looking to put bocce on the map, and two residents are doing their part.
Jenny Simone and Tony Simone recently returned from the U.S. National Bocce Championship in Methuen, Mass., and came up with bronze medals. They teamed with Marianne and Mike Schmidt of San Jose, Calif. to finish third overall in a field of 120 players from all over the country.
“In the world of bocce — this is big,” Tony Simone said. “This was our first time. Jenny and I joined a couple from San Jose, California, to win the bronze medal. We are excited to do so well.”
Bocce, according to the U.S. Bocce Federation, “also known as Italian lawn bowling, is one of the most widely played games in the world and is one of the oldest lawn or yard games. Best known in Italy, where you may see a group of retired Sicilians gathered in a town square for a daily afternoon game, bocce has been gaining popularity in the United States and other locations.”
The sport dates back to the Roman Empire.
Simone said the game incorporates nine balls: four colored balls about the size of a bowling ball for each team and one smaller white ball known as the pallino or jack, which is thrown out first. Each team then tries to get their balls closest to the pallino.
Held June 20,-26, this was the third time that the U.S. Nationals have been played in New England and on the East Coast. The Methuen Sons of Italy Lodge 902 has hosted all three events, including the 2022 Nationals on its 10,000-square-foot facility featuring four regulation-sized bocce courts made with synthetic/poly resin surface.
The Simones and Schmidts played in the Open Bocce B Tournament on June 26.
“This event is for competitive teams of people who have not yet won a U.S. Bocce Nationals Medals or players who are fairly new to bocce, however, a 4-person team can technically have 1 person who has already won a medal,” according to the U.S. Bocce Federation website. “It’s a way to introduce more novice players to our National Championships’ environment. Teams can be all female, all male or mixed. This year we had an excellent turnout with 10 teams with players from Calif., Mont., N.Y., N.H., R.I. and Mass.”
Games are usually played to 12 points, while the Federation recommends finals are played to 15 points.
Athletes competed in women’s singles, mixed doubles, women’s precision Raffa shooting and men’s precision Raffa shooting with the tournament winners qualifying for the World Championships in November 2022 in Turkey.
Simone said bocce is popular in Bartlett.
“I have been having a bocce group meet every Tuesday, Thursday and a day over the weekends for the past six years up at Christmas Mountain in Glen,” he said. “I have about 30-40 regulars who attend.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.