CONWAY — The more things change, the more they seem to stay the same. On May 29, North Conway’s Ted Sares (almost 84) returned — against all odds — to the powerlifting platform in Peabody, Mass., to compete in the “May Madness” Tournament at Gym Warriors on May 29.
Sares said he missed his friends and the camaraderie too much to stay away.
This event featured the strict curl and the bench press and Ted made five of his six lifts. However, he missed the last bench press attempt because he missed a command.
Sares said he had a “righteous” amount of weight on the bar and that it went up like a rocket. He was disappointed but at least he knows what he is capable of and will not make the same mistake in the future.
Sares relies on his grasp of technique and ability to execute to offset the loss of strength as he ages. There were about 20 competitors — most of whom were very big and very strong (one monster curled 173 pounds, according to Sares.
This signaled that like everyone else, powerlifters are anxious to break free from the COVID-19 restrictions.
In this connection, Sares has signed up for events in Boston and Claremont and continues to train at Galaxy Gym in Moultonborough under the tutelage of Wayne McClay.
