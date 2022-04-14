High school sports are cyclical. A team’s ability to win goes up and down as athletes of different classes combine to create a varsity team. Graduation is also a consideration in this equation. Coaching can change which also must be considered. Some programs get lucky and play for a period of time under the same coach.
A coach who survives over the course of time is not infrequent, like Gary Millan or Peter Ames at Kennett High, or recently retired Fryeburg Academy softball coaches Fred Apt and Chris Dutton. Sometimes a veteran coach will take over from inside the coaching ranks or a new first-year coach is a replacement.
A new first-year coach has to deal with already established norms while developing a coaching philosophy the team and community can be comfortable with. A philosophy of encouragement, but firm for instance, or a more specific philosophy of teaching relative to skill development as opposed to letting the athlete experience the game and figure it out themselves.
There is also the delegation of responsibilities for assistant coaches and junior varsity coaches. What if a player breaks a team rule like alcohol consumption during the season? Playing privileges may be suspended, and what if a parent complains?
Captains are another consideration. What are some of the considerations a coach might have about a captain? Consistency in their play, as well as off the floor and in the locker room. A captain should be able to bring teammates along with them when necessary. They are leaders after all.
Captains must feel loyalty to the team, the coach and the institution. Charisma certainly helps, as does playing ability. In delegating responsibilities to coaches. The assistant coach often does scouting duties, too. The more you know about an opponent the better you can prepare your own team. The assistant can be asked to watch an upcoming team play, follow opponents in the newspaper or network with coaches.
A new coach is looking to gain credibility with players, fans, parents and opponents. Of course, winning takes care of many possible distractions. Thinking you can win by just showing up is a dangerous trap. Creating an atmosphere of excellence means everyone buys in, and work is an everyday consistent effort. This is why coaches often get up in the middle of the night to write down thoughts. It’s 24-7.
It’s not easy, but when you succeed there is no better feeling. Good Luck to first-year coaches, you are the lucky ones. Decide what is important, then go for it!
