BRIDGTON, Maine — Bridgton Highlands Country Club hosted its premiere tennis tournament of the 2020 season last Saturday, June 27. The second annual Member/Guest Mixed Doubles Tournament consisted of nine teams with a total of 18 players.
The ideal weather conditions and strong player field paved the way for a high level of tennis throughout the day. The tournament was run by Brighton Highlands Tennis Director Justin Chaffee, and abided by the safe play tennis COVID-19 guidelines.
Chaffee thanked all of the players for participating amid the pandemic.
"The tournaments at Bridgton Highlands are always fun, but this one was special because it showed that despite these tough times, players were willing to be respectful, brave and enjoy themselves, by playing the sport they love in a safe manner,” he said. “Sports are important because they provide an outlet when times are tough.”
He also thanks the staff and Bridgton Highlands for hosting the event.
“A special thank you to Mike and Lynn Fusco for their dedication in the tournament preparations and Brighton Highlands superintendent George Thomas and his crew for their outstanding upkeep of the courts,” Chaffee said.
In the top of half of the main draw, the first semifinal saw David Chaffee and Carol Kelley relying on their doubles experience to overcome Jason Cicero and Lee Fitzsimons 8-3.
In the second semifinal, Jose Azel and Anna Romer battled past Johanne and Bruce Camire 8-5.
The championship match continued to deliver a high-quality of play between both teams and in the end Chaffee/Kelley were able to capitalize on the big points and edged out Azel/Romer 9-7.
In the consolation draw, Rich Siegrist and Chris Siegrist defeated John and Jimeye Russell 8-3 to advance to the final.
In the bottom half, John Waldie and Diana Doyle defeated Mike and Chiye Harper 8-4.
Team Siegrist carried their momentum into the final with a 8-3 win.
Bridgton Highlands will be hosting its next tennis tournament Saturday, July 11, in honor of Joseph Wikler Mixed Doubles Memorial Tournament. Please contact Justin Chaffee to sign up: Justinc1984@gmail.com.
