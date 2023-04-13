CONWAY — It’s never too early to start planning for a parade. The Conway Parks and Recreation Department is looking to make this year’s Fourth of July activities something special, and they need help from to community to attain that goal. Officials want to add even more vendor booths for non-profit groups to fill North Conway’s Schouler Park.
“Last year,” said Todd Gallagher of Conway Rec. on Thursday, “we had a few vendors return from past years but we are currently looking for more groups to join us. We realized we had dessert pretty well covered. Now, we’re looking to add a little more sustenance.”
Gallagher said The Journey Church plans to join the festivities and will sell pizza and chicken on the Fourth. He’s looking for non-profits who might like to sell hamburgers, hot dogs, sausage sandwiches or other fair favorites.
Vendors will be in the park from 1 to 9 p.m.
The requirements to be a vendor, according to Gallagher are: You must be a recognized non-profit group, show proof of insurance naming the Town of Conway as an additional insured and pay the $200 vendor registration fee (nonrefundable). If your group is interested in participating or if you have any questions, please contact Todd Gallagher at (603) 901-1139, or email him, todd@conwayrec.com for further information.
April 15 is the current deadline for vendors to sign up.
