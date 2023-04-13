CONWAY — It’s never too early to start planning for a parade. The Conway Parks and Recreation Department is looking to make this year’s Fourth of July activities something special, and they need help from to community to attain that goal. Officials want to add even more vendor booths for non-profit groups to fill North Conway’s Schouler Park.

“Last year,” said Todd Gallagher of Conway Rec. on Thursday, “we had a few vendors return from past years but we are currently looking for more groups to join us. We realized we had dessert pretty well covered. Now, we’re looking to add a little more sustenance.”

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.