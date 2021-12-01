OESTERSUND, Sweden — Center Conway’s Sean Doherty’s 2021-22 International Biathlon Union World Cup season got off to a slow start last weekend. One of four U.S. men competing, Doherty was 91st in the 20K individual race on Saturday and 55th in Sunday’s 10K sprint.
Joining Doherty on the men’s team are Jake Brown (Saint Paul, Minn.), Leif Nordgren (Hinesburg, Vt.) and Paul Schommer (Appleton, Wis.).
In biathlon, competitors try to hit five targets from the prone position which are 1.8-inch in diameter targets 50 meters (164 feet) away, and then shoot from a standing position at targets that are 4.5 inches in size, and also 50 meters away.
Doherty, 26, the most decorated junior biathlete ever with 10 career medals (four gold, four silver and two bronze), is on track to compete in his third Winter Olympics in February. He was the youngest biathlete for the U.S. when he made the team in 2014 at the age of 18.
The first two IBU World Cup competitions will take place in Oestersund, Sweden, this Saturday and Sunday, Nov. 27-28 and Dec. 2-5.
On Saturday, Doherty started late among the 105 finishers wearing bib No. 74. Unfortunately, he missed three of the five targets at the first prone shooting station which carried penalty minutes. He went on to shoot four-of-five from both standing positions and at the second prone station. Doherty finished 8 minutes and 41 seconds behind winner Norway’s Sturla Holm Laegreid, who was a perfect 20-20 on the range, finishing in 51:04.
Fellow Norwegian Tarjei Boe was second, finishing 59.2 seconds behind. He missed one target in both of the standing stations. Simon Desthieux rounded out the podium in third in 52:04.6. He also missed one target at each of the standing stations.
Schommer was the top American, finishing 22nd overall, crossing the finish line 3:25.3 behind with one miss at both of the prone stations.
“Very happy to score some World Cup points,” Schommer said on the U.S. Biathlon Facebook page, “but it’s the first race so I want to stay focused and continue the work I’ve done this year to become a better biathlete. It’s a long season.”
Brown was one spot behind in 23rd, 3:25.9 behind Laegreid with one miss on the second prone station and two misses on the final standing shooting.
Teammate Vaclav Cervenka (Grand Rapids, Minn.), making his first World Cup start, finished 106th, 10:29.4 back. He missed a target at the first standing station and then missed four at the final standing station.
On Sunday, in the 10K sprint, Doherty finished 55th overall, 2:14.5 behind winner Sebastian Samuelsson of Sweden, 22:33.5. Doherty had two penalties for a pair of misses as the standing station.
Samuelsson, who shot clean, going 10-10 at the two stations, won the race by 11.8 seconds over Vetlesjaastad Christiansen of Norway, who also shot clean. Fellow Norwegian Johannes Thingnes Boe was third in 22:45.7 with no misses.
Brown was the top U.S. racer, finishing 25th, 1:21.2 back (one miss on the final station). Schommer was 41st, 1:49.6 behind with no misses. Cervenka was 74th, 2:47.7 back with no misses.
The action is scheduled to continue from Sweden on Thursday with the 10K sprint. Doherty has drawn bib No. 89; Brown, No. 31; Schommer, No. 63; and Nordgren, No. 114.
On Saturday, the men will compete in the 4X7.5K relay.
The meet in Ostersund wraps up Sunday with the 12.5K pursuit. The top 40 skiers from Thursday’s sprint race will compete, leaving the starting line based on the order of their placements with first departing first.
The races will air live on the Olympic Channel (Channel 316), according to U.S. Biathlon on Thursday at 10:30 a.m.; on Saturday at 9 a.m.; and Sunday at 9:15 a.m.
