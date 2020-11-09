CONWAY — The Conway Parks and Recreation Department is happy to announce a new set of programs for the months of November and December. These “sandwich” programs will include (K-2) elementary games, (grades 1-5) arts & crafts, (grades 3-4), indoor soccer, (grades 3-4 and 5-6), basketball skills and drills (grades 7-8); and the Chip Kennett Teen Center will offer an open gym.
“We’re still planning to have our regular winter programs in January,” said Michael Lane, assistant recreation director for Conway. “With these sandwich programs, we’re trying to provide more opportunities for children to do and try new things.”
Elementary games (grades K-2) — Does your child love physical education class? If yes, this is the program for them. Starting on Nov. 21, and running through Dec. 19, this Saturday morning program will explore your child’s favorite games. There are three sessions to choose from. Each session is 45 minutes long and is limited to 12 participants. The cost of the program is $10.
Arts and crafts (grades 1-5) — Back by popular demand, retired art teacher Peg Cromwell will run this four-week program which will take place in the Robert and Dorothy Goldberg Arts & Crafts Center at the Conway Rec on Tuesdays from 4:15-5:15 p.m. This program will start on Nov. 24, and run through Dec, 15. The cost of the program is $10. This program is limited to 10 participants.
Indoor soccer (grades 3-4) — Children are invited to join us for a six-week indoor soccer program starting on Nov. 16 and ending on Dec. 21. The program will run from 4:30-5:30 p.m. The cost of the program is $10.
Indoor soccer (grade 5-6) — Children are invited to join us for a five-week indoor soccer program starting on Nov. 18 and running through Dec. 23. This program will run from 4:30-5:30 p.m. and the cost of the program is $10.
Basketball skills and drills (grades 5-6) — Children are invited to join us for a four-week basketball skills and drills program beginning on Nov. 19 and running through Dec. 17. Each session will run from 4:30-5:30 p.m. The cost of the program is $10.
Teen center open gym (grade 7-8) — We are thrilled to offer an extension to our normal teen center with teen center open gym on Mondays and Wednesdays from 1:30-4 p.m. beginning on Nov. 16. The cost of the program is $12.
If participants are already a member of the Chip Kennett Teen Center, there is no charge, however, participants must still register. Participants will use the Marshall Gymnasium to play different games such as floor hockey, indoor soccer and basketball under the supervision of teen center staff. Questions should be directed to Teen Center Coordinator Todd Gallagher.
What you need to know: The Conway Parks and Recreation Department will continue to follow all state guidelines to offer safe and enjoyable programs for children of Conway and Albany. Because of this, space is limited in all programs, so do not delay in registering. Times are subject to change based on participant numbers. Participants and spectators will be required to wear masks while inside the Conway Parks and Recreation Department. Official guidelines for each program are online at conwayrec.com and in addition, will be e-mailed to all participants before their first session. All family members are required to review the guidelines and follow them. Failure to do so will result in removal from the program.
The Conway Parks and Recreation Department plans on offering a full menu of basketball programs for children in Grades K-6 after the New Year. Register online at conwayrec.com (all programs are co-ed).
For further questions or for help navigating our new online registration process contact our office at (603) 901-1139.
