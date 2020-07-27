CONWAY — The Home Run Bulldogs hosted a pair of doubleheaders on Saturday and Sunday on the diamond at Whitaker Field in North Conway over the weekend. There plenty of exciting action on the diamond as Coach Greg Allain’s troops went 2-2 in the home stand, dropping two games on Saturday to N.H. Black Flies (8-2) from Belmont falling 19-0 and 14-4.
On Sunday, the Bulldogs swept a twin-bill from the Granite Heat (0-13) from Manchester, winning 9-1 and 18-4.
“We struggled a bit on Saturday but played well on Sunday,” Allain said. “I thought we hit the ball really well on Sunday. We hit all 12 (players) in the second game, and batted around the lineup three times. The boys were very disciplined at the plate. We didn’t swing at a lot of balls that were out of the strike zone.”
Playing on the U12 Bulldogs, coached by Allain and Assistant Coach Jim Hidden are Alex Allain, Jacob Brown, Jacob Eveleth, Sawyer Hussey, Connor Keaten, Guillermo Chavarria Burns, Colin Chester, Landon King, Mathew Charrette, Brady Parsons, Jonah Pepin and Chace Luchansky.
The 12U Bulldogs compete in the Elite Baseball League (EBL), 12U Division II. They compete against teams from New Hampshire, Maine and Massachusetts. The schedule consists of 20 regular games, plus playoffs.
The Bulldogs were held to just one hit in the opener on Saturday with Alex Allain getting the base knock.
Home Run pounded out six hits in the nightcap against the Flies with Brown collecting pair while Charrette, Allain, Chavarria Burns and Hussey each had one.
On Sunday, Charrette went the distance in the first game, allowing an earned runs on six hits and no walks, while striking out nine.
The Bulldogs put seven hits to good use in the win with Chavarria Burns collecting two, including a double, while Allain and Eveleth (a double), Hussey, Lubchansky and Parson with one apiece. Eveleth and Charrette both scored twice.
In the nightcap on Sunday, Home Run had a season-best 16 hits (every Bulldog scored a run), while King and Brown each pitched an inning, while Hussey worked the final four frames to get the win, allowing an earned run on six hits and and no walks with a strike out.
Eveleth led the hit parade for the Bulldogs with four hits, while Charrette had three, Allain, King and Brown getting two and Parsons, Lubchansky, and Chester one each.
“Overall, our pitching is improving,” Allain said. “Matt Charrette and Sawyer Hussey threw the ball well. Between the two of them they didn’t walk a batter, that’s big.”
The Bulldogs stand at 8-12 on the season in the EBL. They are scheduled to take to the road for doubleheaders against the NEB-NH (7-7) in Hampton Falls at 9 and 11:15 a.m.on Saturday, and then travel to Nashua to play the MV Prospects Black (2-8) at 2 and 4 p.m. on Sunday.
Next year
In other baseball news, 2021 Bulldog tryout dates are scheduled for Aug. 22 from 9 a.m. to noon at Whitaker Field for players age 12-and-under as of May 1.
For players age 13-14 as of May 1, 2021, tryouts are set for Aug. 22 from 1-4 p.m. at Kennett High School.
The 2021 coaching staff were also announced last week: Josh McAllister will coach the 10U team (no assistant named yet); Andy Pepin will coach the 12U team (now assistant named yet); Greg Allain will coach the 13U with assistant coach Jim Hidden; and David Silvia will coach the 14U team (no assistant named yet).
There will be weekly winter practices, play a full game schedule, weekend tournaments, game and practice uniforms. For more information, call is at (603)-662-4882 or email gallain2323@gmail.com.
