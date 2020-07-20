CONWAY — Baseball was in full swing on the diamond at Whitaker Field in North Conway over the weekend as the Home Run Bulldogs hosted a pair of doubleheaders on Saturday and Sunday. Fans were treated to three one-run games along with plenty of exciting action on the hottest weekend of the summer.
Coach Greg Allain’s troops went 1-3 in the home stand, coming from behind for a walk-off 5-4 win over the New England Ravens (2-10) from Troy, and then split the nightcap, falling 7-6.
On Sunday, the N.H. Junior Warriors (7-4) from Windham won a twin-bill 6-5 and 6-2.
“We’re young,” Allain said. “We’re getting better every day. The important thing to me is that these guys are playing a lot of baseball and having fun.”
Playing on the U12 Bulldogs, coached by Allain and Assistant Coach Jim Hidden are Alex Allain, Jacob Brown, Jacob Eveleth, Sawyer Hussey, Connor Keaten, Guillermo Chavarria Burns, Colin Chester, Landon King, Mathew Charrette, Brady Parsons, Jonah Pepin and Chace Luchansky.
The 12U Bulldogs compete in the Elite Baseball League (EBL), 12U Division II. They compete against teams from New Hampshire, Maine and Massachusetts. The schedule consists of 20 regular games, plus playoffs.
The Bulldogs got a complete-game victory on the mound from pitcher Alex Allain in the opener on Saturday as the right-hander scattered six hits, walked four and struck out five.
Home Run pounded out 10 hits in the win with Charrette and Chester each collecting two while Allain, Chavarria Burns, Keaten, Eveleth, Brown and Hussey each had one. The hometown team scored the winning run on a wild pitch.
In the nightcap on Saturday, Charrette was solid on the bump for the Bulldogs, allowing five earned runs on six hits and four walks, while fanning two Ravens.
Charrette led the six-hit parade with two base knocks and scored a pair of runs, while Allain, Brown (scored twice), Hussey and Jonah Pepin had base hits.
On Sunday, Brown went the distance in the first game, allowing three earned runs on seven hits and three walks, while striking out six.
The Bulldogs mustered four hits with Brown collecting two and Allain and Charrette with one apiece. Allain and Charrette both scored twice.
In the nightcap on Sunday, Hussey worked five innings, allowing three earned runs on nine hits and a walk.
The Bulldogs got only three hits with Brown getting two and Allain added another.
“Overall, our pitching is improving,” Allain said. “We need to get the bats going a little bit more.”
The Bulldogs stand at 6-10 on the season in the EBL. They are scheduled to host the N.H. Junior Warriors (6-2) from Belmont at Whitaker Field at 2 and 4 p.m. on Saturday, and then entertain the Granite Heat (0-11) from Manchester at 9 and 11 a.m. on Sunday.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.