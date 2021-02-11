By James Anderson
I listened to as many Tom Brady and Rob Gronkowski interviews as possible before and after the Super Bowl coverage as I could because I wanted to learn from them.
What is it about these guys that endears them to New England fans, that they can leave one team, and join another, yet not lose the fanbase from the team they left?
I think the answer is: No matter what the question, they remain humble and loyal to all the players, coaches and fans they have played with and for.
When Brady would be asked about his records, he would reply, “Last I knew, football was a team game. I am just one guy involved in a total team effort.”
Gronk when asked if he would be the best tight-end in the Super Bowl said, “Let’s see what happens in the game.” He was being humble and respectful.
After the game, Brady was asked if this Super Bowl win was the sweetest. He said, “Oh, I don’t want to get into that now.” If he answered any other way he would polarize fans.
Of course, Gronk thought he was the best tight end in the game, but it would minimize Travis Kelce, and that would not be fair to Travis or Travis’ fans, so he instead answered with a neutral response.
Gronk was, of course, the leading receiver in the game. His stat line included two touchdowns. The only touchdown for Kansas City was their plane when it touched down in Tampa for the game.
My hats off to Tom and Rob for their many compliments of their teammates, coaches and their humble demeanor. It is unifying, great leadership and in my opinion, why they are so loved by so many. Congrats to the Tampa Bay organization for a great team effort. It was inspiring.
As for Patrick Mahomes, I believe he will be back in the Super Bowl again soon. He was playing in severe pain. I heard he scrambled for 493 yards behind the line of scrimmage (while Brady was credited with just 36), all with a pulled ligament. The injury was to the captain of his toes on the left foot. He will have to have surgery in the off-season to repair the captain.
You can’t run for your life all afternoon with a pulled ligament on the captain and complete passes in the NFL. If you have ever stubbed your captain you know there is nothing funny about stubage. Protect your captain, and Patrick you get a free pass from me for your less than impressive performance in this Super Bowl. See you next year.
That sounds a little bit like a Tom Brady response, but that’s OK. It means we have learned something from a great leader. As for Patrick Mahomes, he seemed to be caught in the middle. His team was behind, the Tampa Bay pass rush, which was fierce, and Patrick was not 100 percent physically. It made for great entertainment if you were a Buccaneers fan — not so much if you were a Chiefs fan.
