Advantage Kids, New Hampshire's leading youth tennis and education development program, offers Tennis Plus!, a free program open to children 7-14 at a variety of valley locations. Six-week programs begin June 28 in Conway, Jackson, Tamworth, Freedom and Fryeburg, Maine. Online registration is now open on the website advantagekids.net.
All sessions focus on developing fitness, tennis skills, flexibility, mindfulness and collaboration. Advantage Kids staff have extensive local experience coaching children. Chris Chaffee, USTA tennis professional and Christie Ann Rochette, Child Yoga certified, are assisted by local educators and volunteers all approved through US Tennis Association Safe Play endorsement.
A new offering, Match Play, involves players 12-17 in USTA Junior Team Tennis with two-person teams competing in a local league. The top two finishers in July will qualify for the first Advantage Kids State Championship in August.
Advantage Kids is entering its third year of free programming thanks to grants from the USTA Foundation and local donors. They currently serve over 100 area children and over 1,000 statewide. More information available through Mt. Washington Valley Director Kent Hemingway, Jr. at 603 832 8683.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.