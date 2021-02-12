JACKSON — Rachael Brown, a long-time valley resident, has joined Badger Realty’s Jackson office.
“We are so pleased that Rachael has joined our sales team as an agent,” said Badger Managing Partner Brenda Leavitt. “She’s well-known in the community as a business owner, an active community volunteer, and as a writer for The Conway Daily Sun and other publications — and we know her as a former client who purchased her home through us.”
Brown commented, “I’ve lived in the Valley since 1995 when my late husband and I moved here from Boston. For many years, I was a licensed car dealer and had Hertz and Penske rentals at the Glen Warehouse, which I managed. When I decided I wanted a change, real estate seemed a natural choice — and I’m thrilled to be working at the Jackson office with my good friend, Kathleen Sullivan Head, who sold me my house in Glen.”
Brown is looking forward to bringing her many skills to her new career. Her background in sales includes working for her family’s hardware business, where she was responsible for commercial accounts.
An accomplished manager and writer, she served as managing editor for New Hampshire Hospitality News and First Teacher Press, and has written for the Massachusetts Office for Children and the New Hampshire Center for Public Interest Journalism.
“Education has also been a huge part of my life, and I love learning new skills, so I think this job will be fun,” continued Brown, who is a graduate of Boston University’s Wheelock College and has a master’s degree from Tufts University. “My goal will be to take the stress out of buying or selling for my clients.”
Brown plans to continue her participation in community organizations. She is currently a member of Memorial Hospital’s Patient and Family Advisory Council, Golf Tournament Committee, and Care Transitions Team, as well as a member of the Steering Committee for the Bartlett Historical Society. She previously was on the Board of Directors and Capital Campaign Committee for Mountain Top Music Center, and has been a volunteer for the Junior Ski Program, Mt. Washington Valley Chamber of Commerce and Mt. Washington Valley Kiwanis and School to Career Committee.
Badger Realty, which has offices in North Conway, Jackson and Berlin, is the leader in real estate sales, rentals and leasing in the greater MountWashington Valley.
For more information, contact Badger Realty at (603) 383-8992 or visit badgerrealty.com. Or contact Rachael at Rachael@BadgerRealty.com or (603) 986-5936.
