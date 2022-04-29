I have been waiting for my new house to be remodeled and have spent the last couple weeks working on my tan down in Florida (and working on a couple websites).
As I prepare to load up the truck, with a newly repaired air conditioner, I am faced with the inevitable and daunting task of moving from a storage unit into my new home.
Fortunately, when I was moving out of my old house, I did a little bit every weekend for about a month. This allowed me to take my time and use a little strategy so phase II would not be so miserable. Let’s look at a few suggestions that I picked up along the way that might help you make a move on your own.
I’ll admit I am fortunate to only be moving myself (and Remy). I have a good friend that offered to cat-sit for a couple weeks and eliminating him from the equation made things a bit simpler.
If you can pawn your pets off on a good friend, I’d highly recommend it. It makes cleaning and leaving doors open much simpler and allows you one less thing to have to think about. That said, I do miss my little buddy and can’t wait to get home, get settled and get him back.
The other advantage I had was the ability to move myself over the course of a couple weeks. The closing or “move date” was set about a month out so I was able to plan accordingly. This gives the benefit of selectively packing up rooms and “stuff” at your own pace. I made six or seven trips to the liquor store for boxes and started picking and packing away.
Spare bedrooms, seasonal clothing, rarely used kitchen items and most of the items in the basement or garage are perfect for this process. For people with children, this offers a great opportunity for them to help out and start to pack up their own rooms. Stuffed animals, toys and other non-vital items are perfect for early packing and can simplify moving day significantly.
Labeling is critical to the success of the move and the minimization of stress during the unpacking process. Some experts recommend color-coding of boxes or some other fancy technique. I simply used a good quality (and thick) marker and some common sense. Because you will have started early, you can have multiple boxes filling up at the same time.
The kitchen is filled with lots of items of widely varying size. I kept two or three boxes handy and would fill them based on the size and shape of the item. Since they were all already labeled with “Kitchen,” I will know where to find them when I get back to New Hampshire. I also kept this part very simple. I have about 10 boxes labeled “Office.” I don’t need to know their contents; I just need to know in what room of the house they need to end up.
When I mentioned the children’s toys earlier, I used the phrase “non-vital” with some hesitation. I can assure you, at 6-years-old, my stuffed dog was extremely vital to my happiness. That said, a move is a fantastic time to do some hoeing out.
I tend to lean towards the life of a minimalist these days, so every season I find myself donating clothing and other items to the local thrift store. If I have not used it or worn it in at least a year, it ends up on the chopping block. If you don’t work this way on a regular basis, a move is the perfect time to do some “filtering” and rid yourself of some unnecessary clutter.
While it is a little challenging to hold a yard sale in February in New Hampshire, the benefits of the Internet and your social network of friends and family can come in quite handy here.
I unloaded a plow truck, a kayak, an air compressor and some hiking gear in a matter of weeks. Not only did I not have to move or pack them up I also made a little cash. If you have the time and are organized enough, this is a fantastic process to go through before your house is even listed. Your real estate agent will thank you for cleaning up the clutter and the potential buyer will appreciate the empty spaces in your home.
“I promise you the main concern we have with new listings is all the 'stuff' people have throughout their homes," Badger Peabody & Smith Realty agent Michele Jordan said. "Get it cleaned up and cleaned out before that first showing and you’ll be pleasantly surprised at the results.”
My appliances stayed with the house so a good thorough cleaning was all that was needed. The buyers moved right in on the day of closing so I never even unplugged the fridge. If you are taking yours with you, a little precaution can pay dividends down the road.
Cleaning the fridge with some disinfectant or even a simple solution of vinegar and water can keep them fresh during the move and even storage if that is needed. If you can’t leave the door ajar, be sure to dry the inside out completely after washing it. This keeps mold and mildew at bay and will make for a more pleasant experience when you first open that door.
While we’re on appliances I’ll offer this other little tidbit. Get help! After years of chiropractors and physical therapy (and many days spent in bed or on the couch in pain) I have finally learned to ask for assistance when moving large items. Not only is it simply safer for you and the item being moved, not to mention your sheetrock, but it makes the move more fun and far less stressful. If you have friends like mine, some pizza and cold beer is almost always payment enough.
Most of us are pretty good with fragile items. I learned the hard way that leaving breakables tucked inside a sweater drawer is not always the best option. Pack these things separately and well-padded and labeled. It will remind you to leave them at the back of the truck or at the top of a pile where they won’t get crushed.
Because I started quite early, I kept a separate box and corner of my living room for the items I would need throughout the move. This included clothing, medicine, toiletries, a few office supplies, some client information and even all my tax stuff (it is that time of year). It was very convenient to have a single place to go for whatever I might need during the last month. This also keeps those items from being tucked away at the back of the storage unit and nearly impossible to find.
Most people dread moving (and rightfully so). It is one of the Top 5 most stressful things we go through and tends to be a ton of work. Not only is your life turned upside down and dumped into boxes, but that sense of home and feeling grounded is nowhere to be found.
Add the fact that you are dealing with one of the largest financial transactions in your life and you have a recipe for high blood pressure and short tempers. Moving into a new home should be an exciting new chapter in your life.
If you can stretch this out over a few weeks, take the time to be organized and methodical, and you get some friends to help you out, my hope is that you’ll find it a more pleasant process. Now where did I put that sunscreen?
