Just in time for the holidays, gift yourself and your loved ones with a Mount Washington view unit at Christmas Mountain Condominiums in Bartlett.
Located at L46 Christmas Mountain Road, this ground-level two-bedroom, two bath unit built in 1986 includes a primary bedroom en suite and large, welcoming open-concept living area space.
Delayed showings begin with open house on Sunday, Dec. 19, from 10 a.m. through noon.
Directions: Route 16 North to right onto Mittenwald Strasse and Kringle's. Go left onto Ludwig Strasse to entrance into Christmas Mountain. Follow straight bearing left. Building L is on left just after the gazebo.
The MLS is number is 4893439. The list price is $275,000.
Theresa Bernhardt of TB Realty Partners at Keller Williams Coastal and Lakes & Mountains Realty is the listing agent.
Bernhardt can be contacted at (603) 986-5286, at the office (603) 569-HOME or email at theresa@tbrealtypartners.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.