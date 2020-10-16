The village of Kearsarge shares its name with Kearsarge North, a 3,268-foot summit that overlooks the community. The area is located 1.5 miles north of downtown North Conway with its center around the intersection of Kearsarge Road with Hurricane Mountain Road.
There is no mistake where the local development “The Village at Kearsarge” got its name. A thoughtfully designed subdivision, it is dotted with lovely single-family homes and townhouses perfect for year-round or second home living.
At the time it was built (1980s to present), it was one of the first planned communities in the area. Artfully blending the landscape and architecture, the developers created an array of green spaces, walking areas and community amenities such as a swimming pool, tennis and now a pickle ball court.
Nestled in this private neighborhood is 31 Prides Pasture, a lovely four-bedroom contemporary yet classic home. Located close to the slopes of Cranmore, a quick drive to the restaurants and shops of North Conway village and a short walk to the association pool, this custom home checks all the boxes.
Built with entertaining in mind, the first level offers an open floor plan filled with natural light, a warm gas fireplace surrounded by a stunning stone hearth, an updated kitchen with new quartz counters, stainless appliances, a cozy den and a formal dining room.
Want to keep an eye on the game while cooking for the crew, the living room has direct access to the kitchen or you can entertain in the adjacent, sunny dining area while enjoying winter views of the slopes of Cranmore.
The first-floor master suite hosts a relaxing, jetted tub, spacious walk-in closet and warm fireplace. The second level provides ample space to comfortably sleep a crowd with three guest rooms, a bonus room and two baths.
For those indoor activities such as a game of pool or movie watching, there is a finished basement as well as a workshop perfect for ski-tuning. The two-car garage brings extra storage and convenience.
This property comes with a nice list of recent updates including a new roof, flooring, a freshly paved driveway, and town septic available soon.
The MLS number is 4832749. The list price is $675,000.
For more information on this home, contact listing agent Kerry MacDougall of Badger Realty in downtown North Conway at kerry@badgerrealty.com or call (603) 387-0094.
