Located in the quaint picturesque town of Eaton, and just a short drive to North Conway Village, 16 Lary Road offers both privacy and convince.
The moment you drive onto the 27 acres, you will feel the serenity and privacy that this sprawling estate has to offer.
This is masterfully crafted post-and-beam construction. Step inside this gorgeous 3,292-square-foot estate, and admire the tasteful blend of beams, wood floors and ceilings, along with the lightness of the sheet-rocked walls.
Combine this with a floor-to-ceiling masonry rock fireplace, (added brick fireplace/woodstove) cathedral ceilings, wood, and slate floors and it adds to the desirability of the home.
Other features include jetted tubs, sauna, lovingly crafted designer kitchen and open-concept floor plan. Lower-level family room allows you to walk out onto the lower patio. The first-floor den can also be used as a bedroom. There are three bedrooms, four bathrooms, decks, screen porches, garages, manicured fields, stone walls and so much more.
The MLS number is 4846206. The listing price is $928,000.
For more information on this home, contact Amy Rogers or Ed O’Halloran of Badger Realty in downtown North Conway.
Rogers can be reached at amy@badgerrealty.com or (603) 986-1356. O’Halloran can be reached at ed@badgerrealty.com or (603) 986-5956.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.