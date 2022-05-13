Located at 32 Hurricane Mountain Road in North Conway, this week's property is nestled in the heart of the valley located less than 3 miles from North Conway Village and Cranmore Mountain.
This special 3.95-acre property boasts a charming extended cape on a lovely, landscaped lot offering plenty of sun and filtered mountain views. With strong subdivision potential, significant due diligence has been completed and is available including a design for a prospective development.
Inside the home, you will find a mix of attractive original touches like hardwood floors, high ceilings, glass knobs and built-ins combined with the more recent addition of a mountain style great room with a loft and cozy fireplace.
Offering plenty of living space, the first floor features an eat-in kitchen with an attached dining room, a comfortable bedroom, full bath, a living room with fireplace, the great room and a sunny, heated porch surrounded by windows. Upstairs is another full bath, two bedrooms and a large, walk-in hall closet.
The deck off the back of the home leads to a level, landscaped backyard with a fenced in area, a storage shed and access to the skiing, walking and biking trails of Whitaker Woods.
The MLS number is 4907130.
The property is being listed by Kerry MacDougall of Better Homes & Gardens-The Masiello Group for $639,000.
To learn more about this property or to schedule a showing, contact MacDougall directly at (603) 387-0094, at The Masiello Group North Conway office at 603-446-6810 or via email at kerrymacdougall@masiello.com.
