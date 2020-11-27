This week's property located at 342 Boulder Road in Madison is a charming one-of-a-kind property you will find nowhere else.
The "Hobbit House" showcases custom woodwork craftmanship and "Cordwood" style walls. An artisan blend of live-edge countertops, tree branch accents, and many unique design features takes "mountain escape" to a new level.
This unique property has a soaring cathedral ceiling with an open floor plan, a roomy sleeping loft, and a large cozy woodstove ready to welcome you home after a long day on the slopes.
Too tired to make a fire? Don’t worry, there is electric heat. With a fully equipped kitchen, beautiful wood flooring throughout and a composting toilet (no running water), this property gives "glamping" a whole new meaning.
Sit outside on the brick patio with family and friends and make memories of a lifetime. Close to skiing, tubing, and ice skating at King Pine, swimming and ice fishing at Silver Lake, and a multitude of snowmobiling and hiking trails, there is something for everyone in the beautiful town of Madison.
Located in the foothills of the White Mountains, the quaint town of Madison, named after President James Madison, is rich in history and known for its natural beauty and outdoor recreation.
Madison is the home of Joy Farm — the summer residence of E.E Cummings, one of America’s greatest poets. It is also home to the largest known glacial erratic in North America, the Madison Boulder.
Designated as a National Natural Landmark, the more than 14,000-year-old granite rock measures 83 feet long, 23 feet high, 37 feet wide and weighs upwards of 5,000 tons. The Madison Boulder sits on a 17-acre site and is a popular destination for hiking and snowshoeing throughout the year. The property is located less than half a mile down the road from Madison Boulder.
A short drive to shopping and many restaurants in North Conway Village, this charming property is an ideal location to escape the hustle and bustle of city life while at the same time offering many options for entertainment, dining, and recreation.
The MLS number is 4837462. The list price is $149,900.
For more information on this home, contact Nubi Duncan of Badger Realty in downtown North Conway at Nubi@BadgerRealty.com or (603) 662-5505.
