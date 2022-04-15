This contemporary four bedroom, two bath home located at 18 Ridge Circle in North Conway Village is filled with charming custom finishes and is picture-perfect for entertaining with an open-concept design with plenty of space for everyone to gather.
The open living room features a tile-surrounded gas log stove, gleaming wood floors, a beautifully detailed rustic staircase, and soaring cathedral ceilings that add to the airy openness of the room.
The kitchen has matching stainless steel appliances, including a Thermador dishwasher, granite countertops, ample cabinet storage and a large island with unique globe lighting fixtures. There’s easy access from the kitchen and dining area to the large elevated deck for eating, grilling, entertaining and relaxing.
The main level bedroom and a separate full bath are conveniently located down the hallway from the living area, perfect for those who want easy one-floor living. Upstairs are two more nice bedrooms, both with great closet space and bright windows, plus a ¾ bath with a new vanity and glass door shower.
The fabulous walk-out lower level is completely finished, and is currently set up as a game room or second hangout space and there is another large room for additional sleeping space, office or bonus storage. Full daylight windows bring lots of bright natural light to this lower level.
Enjoy direct access to the outdoor patio space which includes a hot tub with a privacy fence for four-season fun. Stay cool in the summer with central A/C. This fabulous location is tucked away in North Conway Village, close to restaurants, shopping and so much more.
The list price is $650,000.
The MLS number is 4904952
Jennifer McPherson of Pinkham Real Estate is the listing agent. She may be contacted at jen@pinkhamrealestate.com or (603) 986-6987.
