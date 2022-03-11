Mudrooms are the first line of defense against clutter for homeowners. Mudrooms provide a place for coats, hats, gloves, shoes, balls, toys, backpacks, grocery bags and a host of other items that homeowners and their families have when they enter their home. And those items often find their way to the floor, furniture, railings and countertops if there is a not a defined space to store them.
Designing a mudroom, similar to designing a kitchen, begins with focusing on the functional. What does your family need to store when they use the main entrance to the home? How much space is available?
Even if you don’t have a dedicated “room” you can create mudroom functionality in an area off your kitchen or a wall in a hallway. That’s why functionality is the first, but certainly, not the only consideration. How many hooks, bins, shelves, benches, seats, rings, etc. will you need and how will they be used?
Once basic functionality is addressed, imagine how you can maximize the use, look and feel of the space. We have incorporated the laundry room as part of a mudroom and also have included pantries in our mudroom designs.
Many homeowners love having a sink at their primary entrance that enables them to wash their hands as soon as they enter the home. If the sink is deep enough it can double as a pet washing station as well. We often recommend placing a shower over the sink to help clean garden tools, rubber boots and even fruits and vegetables.
Most mudrooms tend to be smaller spaces that benefit from bright cabinetry and color schemes. The more light that can be added to the space serves not only to make the mudroom appear to be larger, but also easier to navigate.
For floor coverings, County Cabinets, etc. often recommend natural stone or porcelain tile. Both are durable materials that offer almost unlimited color and texture options and are easy to clean and maintain.
How can a mudroom enhance the enjoyment and functionality of your home? Email County Cabinets at ccetc@countrycabinetsetc.com or call us at (603-356-5766). The showroom is by appointment only.
