When many homeowners bring us idea books or mood boards with images of kitchen islands that have captured their imagination, most feature seating on one side of the island only.

Many islands only feature one-sided seated because one-sided seating makes for a beautiful visual. However, that often comes at the expense of functionality, and it does not always have to be that way. We advise homeowners to consider other options especially if the kitchen island is to serve multiple purposes that may include kitchen table, office, café, study, classroom and conference room. 

