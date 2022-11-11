The role and functional needs of the home have been transformed during the last three years. Homeowners have used their homes as offices, conference rooms, classrooms, cafes, libraries and a host of other functions because many have and will continue to spend more time in their homes.
The demands on the home are not expected to wane among homeowners soon. That’s why we have seen an increased demand and desire for dream kitchens and homes with warmer and softer color pallets that provide a sense of calm and serve as a place where family members can rest, relax and decompress.
Warm colors that are finding their way into kitchens for homeowners include yellows, reds and oranges. These warm colors are believed to increase body temperature and blood pressure that make the body feel warmer thus the term “warm colors.” Warm colors also can make kitchens and other rooms in your home feel brighter, cozier and more inviting.
Red paint, backsplashes or accents serve to stimulate the appetite and can provide a bold and dramatic statement-making vibe to a new kitchen. Red is often paired with contemporary motifs. Homeowners that prefer a more traditional design can achieve the same goals by using lighter shades of red that contrast perfectly with white cabinets.
Yellow tones in your new dream kitchen speaks of sunlight and cheer. A perfect match for yellow is cherry. Another popular use of yellow in kitchens is to pair gold tones with chocolate and light tan.
Warm colors are welcomed by homeowners because they can temper the coldness of white cabinetry.
There are limitless options for homeowners to use warmer tones. They do not have to be focused on cabinetry. Instead, homeowners can bring warmth and coziness to their new kitchens with accent colors, bar stools, wall coverings, countertops, door frames, crown molding, fabrics, baskets, vases and other components. A key is to achieve the appropriate contrast and balance within the color pallet.
How can warm tones create a sense of calm, relaxation and stress-free space in your new dream kitchen? Email Country Cabinets, etc. at ccetc@countrycabinetsetc.com or call (603) 356-5766 to start the process.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.