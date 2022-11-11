The role and functional needs of the home have been transformed during the last three years. Homeowners have used their homes as offices, conference rooms, classrooms, cafes, libraries and a host of other functions because many have and will continue to spend more time in their homes.

The demands on the home are not expected to wane among homeowners soon. That’s why we have seen an increased demand and desire for dream kitchens and homes with warmer and softer color pallets that provide a sense of calm and serve as a place where family members can rest, relax and decompress.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.