CONWAY — 603 Redstone Realty will be hosting a coat drive to collect clean gently worn or new coats on Tuesday, Oct. 11, through Friday, Oct. 14, from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. and Saturday, Oct. 15, between 9 a.m. and noon at 603 Redstone Realty at 631 Eastman Road in Center Conway.
“We are excited about our upcoming One Warm Coat drive and invite the community to participate and support our efforts," said Coat Drive Ambassador and local resident Janet McMahon. "The need for shelter from the elements, like food and clean water, is especially urgent now."
Area residents are invited to make a difference in the local community by donating to the coat drive and helping 603 Redstone Realty reach its goal of collecting 100 coats.
"Due to the economic crisis created by the COVID-19 pandemic, the poverty rate in 2020 increased for the first time in five years," McMahon said. "Currently, 37 million Americans are living at or below the poverty level and struggling to afford basic necessities. All of the coats we collect will be distributed in our community and help our neighbors stay safe and warm this winter.”
Last year, more than 400,000 coats were distributed across the United States to children and adults in need through One Warm Coat’s Coat Drive Program.
“We’re grateful to our volunteer Coat Drive Ambassadors like 603 Redstone Realty," said Beth W. Amodio, President, and CEO of One Warm Coat. "It’s because of our incredible volunteers that so many coats are saved from landfills and given a second life protecting our neighbors in need. Thanks to 603 Redstone Realty’s efforts, many people in this community will be warm this winter.”
One Warm Coat is a national cloud-based nonprofit organization that provides free coats to children and adults in need while promoting volunteerism and environmental sustainability.
Over the past 30 years, One Warm Coat has facilitated more than 43,000 coat drives, collecting 7.3 million coats that have been distributed through 1,400 nonprofit partners across all 50 states.
Individuals and organizations can get involved by donating coats, holding coat drives, and making financial donations. Every $1 donated warms 1 person.
One Warm Coat believes in each person’s right to shelter from the elements and is committed to sharing warmth, without discrimination, one coat at a time.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.