CONWAY — 603 Redstone Realty will be hosting a coat drive to collect clean gently worn or new coats on Tuesday, Oct. 11, through Friday, Oct. 14, from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. and Saturday, Oct. 15, between 9 a.m. and noon at 603 Redstone Realty at 631 Eastman Road in Center Conway.

“We are excited about our upcoming One Warm Coat drive and invite the community to participate and support our efforts," said Coat Drive Ambassador and local resident Janet McMahon. "The need for shelter from the elements, like food and clean water, is especially urgent now."

