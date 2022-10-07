The Conway Daily Sun Privacy Policy
Our Commitment to Privacy
The Conway Daily Sun respects the privacy of users on the Internet and has developed this privacy policy to protect user privacy on its Web sites. The purpose of this policy is to explain the types of information The Conway Daily Sun obtains about the users of the contest site, how the information is obtained, how it is used, how it may be disclosed to others, and how users can restrict its use or disclosure.
Personally Identifiable Information
Online privacy concerns focus on the protection of "personally identifiable" information which an individual or customer reasonable expects to be kept private. As the term suggests, "personally identifiable" information is information that can be associated with a specific individual or entity.
The only personally identifiable information The Conway Daily Sun obtains about individual users through our web sites is information supplied voluntarily by the user. Users interacting with our sites may provide The Conway Daily Sun with name, address, telephone number, e-mail address, domain name or URL or other personally identifiable information that The Conway Daily Sun may use for its own business purposes. The Conway Daily Sun will collect and use this information for the ability to provide and change service, to anticipate and resolve problems with your service, for billing purposes, or to create or inform you of products and services that better meet your needs.
Non-Personally Identifiable Information
The Conway Daily Sun does collect some non-personally identifiable generic information about our users as a means of measuring the effectiveness of our web sites. The Conway Daily Sun identifies certain user information in the normal course of operation, but such information does not reveal a user's personal identity. We collect this information only in the aggregate and use it to evaluate and improve our web sites. The following are examples of non-personally identifiable generic information:
IP Addresses: An IP address is a number that is assigned to a user's computer whenever that user is using the World Wide Web. Web site servers must be able to identify individual computers by their IP address. The Conway Daily Sun collects IP addresses for the purposes of system administration security and to report aggregate usage information. The Conway Daily Sun does not link IP addresses to any personally identifiable information.
Computer settings: Settings, technical and other information from your computer, such as your operating system, browser version, connectivity, various communication parameters and other information related to the operation and interaction of The Conway Daily Sun web sites may be collected by The Conway Daily Sun. Except as otherwise provided in this policy, The Conway Daily Sun will use such information solely in order to provide technically appropriate formatting of information provided by The Conway Daily Sun. The collection of this information will not include any personally identifiable information about you or any individual user.
Cookies
Cookies are pieces of information that are used for record keeping purposes. Cookies allow The Conway Daily Sun to save certain information about a user, such as individual preferences, in order to facilitate and enhance the user's future activity on the The Conway Daily Sun web site. The Conway Daily Sun will not use cookies to retrieve information from a user's computer that was not originally sent in a cookie. Except as otherwise provided in this policy, The Conway Daily Sun shall not use information transferred through cookies for any promotional or marketing purposes, and shall not share that information with any third parties for any reason. A user may refuse cookies by turning off that feature on their web browser.
Disclosure
The Conway Daily Sun will not sell, trade, or disclose to third parties any personally identifiable information derived from registration for or use of a The Conway Daily Sun service without the consent of the customer, except as required by subpoena, search warrant, or court order pursuant to applicable law, regulation or legal process or in the case of imminent physical harm to the customer or others.
Non-Participation
Any user who does not wish to receive further contacts from The Conway Daily Sun may write to 64 Seavey St, North Conway NH 03860.
Data Security
The Conway Daily Sun will protect the confidentiality of its customer's personally identifiable information to the fullest extent possible and consistent with law and legitimate interests of The Conway Daily Sun and its employees. To protect the loss, misuse, and alteration of such information, The Conway Daily Sun has appropriate physical, electronic and management procedures in place.
Data Deletion
Any user who wishes to have specific data or all collected data about them deleted by The Conway Daily Sun has the ability to request this by submitting a request directly via our website's Contact Us page, by submitting a request via Upland Second Street support at secondstreet-support@uplandsoftware.com, or by mailing a hard copy of the request to 64 Seavey St, North Conway NH 03860. Please note, however, that we may need to retain certain information for record keeping purposes, to complete transactions, or to comply with our legal obligations.
Any user may ask us to stop accessing, storing, using and otherwise processing information where they believe we don’t have the appropriate rights to do so. Consent that was given previously for a limited purpose may be withdrawn, but this will not affect any processing that has already taken place at the time. Users can also opt out of our use of their information for marketing purposes by contacting us, as provided below, or by using the supplied unsubscribe link in any of our emails. When such requests are made, please allow time to investigate and facilitate your request.
Contact Us
If you have any questions about this privacy policy, the practices of this site, or your dealings with this web site, you can contact us by writing to 64 Seavey St, North Conway NH 03860.
The Conway Daily Sun is not responsible for the content or the privacy practices of non-The Conway Daily Sun web sites, including web sites reached through a link on a The Conway Daily Sun web site. Other web sites may have different privacy policies, or no policy. Users should review the privacy policies of any web site before providing personal information.
Should The Conway Daily Sun modify its practices regarding the collection and use of information obtained from users in the future, this privacy policy will be amended to reflect such modifications.
