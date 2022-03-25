MADISON — Granite Backcountry Alliance will host its sixth annual Wild Corn Backcountry Shindig next weekend on Friday, April 1, and Saturday, April 2, at King Pine Ski Area in Madison, New Hampshire. Hyperlite Mountain Gear is the weekend event’s title sponsor and tickets are on sale at skireg.com/wildcorn.
GBA will welcome Maine skiing legend Donny Pelletier, the out-of-control hot dogger with a wicked Maine accent and a penchant for swilling Moxie. He’s also a wicked skier and has a long list of viral films to his credit, including a short with GBA called “Glade Day with Donny.”
Pelletier is a GBA ambassador because his colorful one-liners and screwball skiing style best exemplifies what not to do in the backcountry. GBA’s unique reverse psychology approach to stewardship follows its successful launch of its Ski Kind code of conduct which the organization co-developed with national non-profit Winter Wildlands Alliance. Ski Kind is now a national standard for backcountry skiing.
The fun begins on Friday evening at King Pine from 6-9 p.m. with the “Sunfire Skin & Ski” event, which will incorporate DJ music, food and cash bar from King Pine, firepit, and hopefully a sunset, all while skiers skin uphill and ski down under the lights (or under your own headlamp).
Protect Our Winters, a national non-profit advocating for climate change awareness and action, is the event partner. The event is $10 at the door for GBA Members and $15 at the door for non-members.
The main event occurs the following day, Saturday, April 2, from 9 a.m.-5:30 p.m. with a variety of activities for any snow enthusiast, including backcountry demos (free with ticket), auctions and raffles, and live music headlined by the ’80s tribute band Neon Wave (2-5 p.m.) and supported by other live acts including Shark Martin (noon-2 p.m.) and Canis Minor from Portsmouth (10 a.m.-noon).
The fun includes an 80’s costume contest and a Kids CORNer hosted by Northeast Woodland, a public charter school focusing on outdoor education. Kids 10 and under are free to the Shindig.
During the day, the Shindig focuses on providing an all-day on-mountain experience that simulates a “backcountry resort” concept. The lifts are turned off and all skiing is earned by climbing uphill to the top. If you’ve ever wondered what this is like now is your chance! Demos are free with entry. The event will also host free clinics all day including Rescue and Safety 101 by the NH Backcountry Ski Patrol, Backcountry Basics by Northeast Mountaineering, and yoga by Mountain Kula Yoga, for example.
The highlight of the day is always the unpredictable yet entertaining Wild Corn Skimo Race (4:30 p.m.) hosted by Jackson-based outfit Ski The Whites, which also offers backcountry rentals.
Racers will skin up and ski down a unique course and have the opportunity to jump off the big “backcountry booter,” all to the delight of the crowd.
Tickets can be purchased at skireg.com/wildcorn for a discount or at the ticket booth on the day of the event at King Pine.
More information about GBA, the events schedule, membership, glading, and its current ski glades and projects all can be found at granitebc.org.
