The Olympic Winter Games in Beijing will see the largest Team USA ever assembled for the quadrennial competition.
More than 220 athletes will participate in a flurry of events on stages of ice and snow to be seen on screens all around the world but only live in muted venues with invited attendees. The Beijing Winter Olympics Organizing Committee announced in mid-January it stopped selling spectator tickets because of the COVID-19 pandemic.
Of those athletes, more than 30 of them hail from New England and will be competing in everything from ice hockey to alpine skiing.
The beauty of living in the valley is there’s usually a good chance a neighbor might show up on the slopes and trails of the Games. Center Conway’s Sean Doherty gets the honors again this Olympic year.
The biathlete who at age 18 was the youngest member of the U.S. Olympic Biathlon Team competing in Sochi in 2014 where he finished 16th in the relay is now 26. In 2018, he raced in three events, with this best finish coming in sixth in the relay.
He continues his strong relay finishes with a 12th spot in the mixed relay and 15th in the relay during the 2021 World Championships.
Maine is sending a handful of athletes to China, including Bethel’s Frank Del Duca. Del Duca’s unique. A standout sprinter at Telstar High School and the University of Maine, he’s an infantryman in the U.S. Army. Piloting the two- and four-man bobsleds, it’s his first Olympics.
“I’m not surprised,” said Del Duca’s father, Frank Del Duca III, after learning his son was on the team. “He had a plan and he stuck to the plan,” the Army News Service quoted him as saying.
Sunday River skiers may have unwittingly bumped into a Del Duca while heading to or from the slopes because the family owns the Crossroads Diner in Bethel, Maine.
With New England’s rich winter sports heritage, there’s always that chance athletes have skied local slopes and trails en route to the Olympics.
Ryan Cochran-Siegle, from the famous skiing Cochran family, returns to the Olympics as he recovers from a January 2021 fractured neck injury. Will the Vermont native break into the elite level in Beijing? He’s expected to compete in the giant slalom, super-G, downhill and combined, so keep watch.
Mixed freestyle skiing is making its Olympic debut. New Hampshire native Eric Loughran returns for his second Olympics and earned the first U.S. medal in the 2021 World Championships in that discipline.
Of course, it would be wonderful to see four-time Olympian and snowboardcross icon Lindsey Jacobellis of Connecticut return to the podium.
There are other famous faces with New England connections, like Olympic cross-country gold medal winner Jessie Diggins who trains in Stratton, Vt., and has competed on Jackson XC trails.
But the most famous skiing face of this year’s Games belongs to Mikaela Shiffrin.
Shiffrin lived in the Upper Valley town of Lyme between the ages of 8 and 13, and attended Vermont’s Burke Mountain Academy.
Her earliest Olympic memories are that of a White Mountain legend.
“I remember watching replays of Bode Miller winning his medals in Salt Lake City. I dreamed about winning Olympic medals like him, but I did not expect that it would really happen until it actually did,” she told NBC Sports recently.
Shiffrin routinely passes through New England during the World Cup circuit. She competed at Killington, Vt., in November.
Feared in any race she enters as a potential winner, the dominating dynamo is legendary on the World Cup circuit, making her debut in 2011 at the age of 15. She skyrocketed to the podium soon thereafter and with her first super-G win in December 2018 at Lake Louise became the first athlete in FIS Ski World Cup history to win in all six disciplines.
Just a few weeks ago, on Jan. 11, Shiffrin made history once again when she won her 47th career slalom win, surpassing Ingemar Stenmark for single discipline wins.
Shiffrin was the youngest athlete in history to win an Olympic slalom gold medal in 2014 in Sochi. Beijing will be her third Olympics. She has three Olympic medals; two of them are gold.
In the 2018 Olympics, she competed in the slalom, giant slalom and combined. Barring a positive COVID-19 test or injury, she could reach the podium in all three in Beijing.
