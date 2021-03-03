CONWAY — Week 7, featuring the Jesse E. Lyman III Memorial Downhill, started off with partly cloudy skies and a good breeze. You needed to play the wind if you wanted a fast time.
Eddie Bradley set this week’s course and set a great downhill course. With the past few days’ weather, the course was perfect all day and we had no major crashes besides our own Sean Doucette (official Meisters results coordinator). He went for it all and had the crash of the year, but he is OK, so it’s all good. We also had Jesse Lyman IV here all day trying his best at the downhill, trying hard to break into the top with a fast straight tuck run, ignoring all the gates — but he still couldn’t catch the fast guys. All in all, it was a great day and everyone had a great time.
(Note: The late Jesse E. Lyman III ran Lyman’s Shell on Main Street in North Conway, now home to the Frontside Grind. He was an early Local Yokel racer, which later became Mountain Meisters. Local Yokel was founded in 1972 by then Cranmore owner/general manager Herbert Schneider and ski programs director Steve Sherlock, and later became Mountain Meisters after Sherlock left, taking the name with him. Meisters is celebrating its 50th season of weekly recreational racing).
We had almost 300 Meisters racing this week. For the men, Matt MacDonald took the top spot and winning his fifth Lyman Downhill title with a 31.75; Alec Tarberry was the only other one to finish in the 31-second mark with a 31.95; and rounding out the top three was Kris Kebler. Tim Simoneau tried his best, but the tight jean pants along with the sweet jean jacket just wasn’t fast enough.
For the women, Maddie Glavin came late and was able to pull out a first place with a 33.10; right on her heels was Taryn Palmer with a 33.12 and rounding out the top three was Maggie Flynn.
In the telemark field, Bob Tafuto took his first top spot this year and we had no women in the field this week.
For the snowboarders, Trevor Kupetz took the top spot for the day with a 41.05; Jeff Frechette took second and Seth Allen was third. For the women, Cassie Doucet took the top spot with a 53.55 and was the only woman snowboarder for the day.
As always, we had our Tuckerman’s promo going on and a great lunch special. If you found a Tuckerman’s Brewery sticker on your beer, you won a prize. And remember, they will be serving drinks on the deck every Wednesday.
Don’t forget every week we will be doing a virtual raffle — every week we will be picking names from everyone who raced that day. This week we are giving away: Tuckerman bag, hat, koozie, socks, pint fill (Winner: Craig Hill); (Women’s) Tuckerman bag, tin sign, T-shirt, koozie, pint fill (Winner: Beth Dolan); REI tune, Tuckerman pint fill, Atomic cup (Winner: Amber Katzoff); REI tune, Tuckerman pint fill, Atomic cup (Winner: Trevor Kupetz); $25 Columbia voucher, Tuckerman pint fill, Atomic cup (Winner: Michael Dunn) $25 Columbia voucher, Tuckerman pint fill, Atomic cup (Winner: Sean Maloney). Weekly raffle winners can pick up prizes at the ticket office the following week.
Next week is back to normal racing; the pay-to-play will benefit the Believe in Books Literacy Foundation. We will also be having a Fischer Ski Demo day, so go try out some new skis and be entered to win some extra prizes that day courtesy of Fischer.
Please go to the Mountain Meisters link at Cranmore.com to check your scores. Email meisters@cranmore.com if you have any questions.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.