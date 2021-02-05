When it was announced that Eastern Slope Ski Club’s (ESSC) Junior Ski Program wouldn’t be happening this year because of COVID-19 concerns, I was sad. When we moved to the Mount Washington Valley in the 1990s, our kids participated in the downhill program at Attitash and the cross-country program in Jackson. I volunteered to ski backward with beginner skiers. Peter (Minnich, my husband) helped out with Josiah Bartlett Elementary School middle schoolers, too. It was a family affair!
The ESSC program was a great way to get children out on snow. Its goal was to get kids outside in winter to play and learn snow sports. Local schools ESSC junior programs offered a winter filled with skiing and snowboarding. From January – March, children were offered half a day each week to learn and play on snow. The program offered an affordable, easy way for valley families to get children on skis or snowboards. Schools transported skis and skiers to the local ski mountains and Nordic centers.
Many students who would not have the opportunity to ski and snowshoe were given that chance through ESSC. The sign-up cost was minimal and inexpensive equipment rentals were available. Through the support of local businesses, alpine and Nordic centers and schools, students got out on snow once a week. With over 400 volunteers helping, 1,500 elementary students had the chance to experience the fun and sports of winter.
This year, there’s a void because of coronavirus concerns. Many schools didn’t feel they could keep the children safe in facilities outside the school. They canceled their ESSC programs. Fortunately, creative minds in the valley came up with new ways to get kids out on snow, while keeping them safe in their own school environment.
Local schools, community organizations and Nordic centers now offer children Nordic ski programs to fill the gap. This week, I’ll focus on two programs offered through the Conway schools’ Project SUCCEED and the North Conway Community Center. Next week, my focus will be on local Nordic center programs that encourage kids and their families to get out on snow.
Project SUCCEED is an after-school program offered at the three elementary schools in Conway — John H. Fuller, Conway Elementary and Pine Tree Elementary. This year Project SUCCEED partnered with Jackson Ski Touring Foundation to offer one afternoon of Nordic skiing, snowshoeing and snow play to students enrolled in Project SUCCEED, at no cost to their parents.
Project SUCCEED coordinator Jessica DellaValla and Jackson Ski Touring Foundation Executive Director Ellen Chandler worked with their staff to provide a learn to ski program that would not only get students outside and physically active but also introduce them to the fundamentals of Nordic skiing and help them get comfortable on snowshoes.”
The program runs from January through mid-March, if the snow holds. Jackson XC staff load up ski and snowshoe equipment and take them on the road to the three schools. JSTF and Project SUCCEED educators provide a games-based ski learning and snowshoeing program for the students. Mondays it’s at John Fuller; Thursdays at Pine Tree; and Fridays at Conway Elementary.
From the pictures and videos sent to me by Jessica Della Valla, and her site coordinators, Heidi Belle-Isle (Pine Tree), Daiyana Opio (Conway El.), and Tim Glackin (John Fuller), it’s obvious the students are having fun. When they ski down a hill without falling, they give a thumbs up. If they fall, they laugh it off and try again.
An added educational component to the Conway Elementary program has been a Cross-Country Ski Exchange with Alaska with Project SUCCEED at Conway El. and Skiku, Alaska.
Jackson’s Meredith Piotrow and site coordinator Daiyana Opio have been working with a partner group in Alaska to connect and learn about each other and share a love of Nordic skiing.
This program reminds students that how big the world is, but also how connected we are all are through shared interests. Kids all over love playing in snow!
Another Nordic program being offered for the first time in Mount Washington Valley is North Conway Community Center’s “Youth Nordic Skiing Program.” Carrie McLane Burkett, NCCC’s executive director, is excited about the new program. With the help of her assistants Lynn Lyman (NCCC board member), Eric Elam (NCCC employee/parent), and parent volunteers Kara Shellhamer and Alissa St. Cyr, as well as Kennett Nordic Team volunteers Grace Perley and Poppy Armenio, Carrie has developed a successful Nordic program.
Steve Vosburgh, KHS Nordic coach and White Mountain Nordic Club member, has joined the program, too, adding his considerable Nordic knowledge and enthusiasm.
The Youth Nordic Skiing Program takes place on Friday afternoons in Whitaker Woods from 3:15-4:30 p.m. The program runs from Jan. 15 to March 5 and includes K-6 students. For a nominal fee (Conway residents — $25, nonresidents, $35), parents signed up for the program.
NCCC bought equipment from ESSC for children to use.
The purpose of the program is to offer families a safe alternative to keep their children active this winter. The goals are for participants to 1. Gain Nordic skiing experience and develop basic skills; 2. Practice kindness and inclusion as they wait at trail forks for others and by encouraging group members; and 3. Participate in 60 minutes of physical activity each session.
When asked for comments about the program, Carrie shared: “This program has been such a blast! We have taken on Steve Vosburgh's philosophy that in order to get kids to build their skills and get better (and most importantly-actually enjoy the sport!), it is important to play games and make it fun. We start the session with a game that encourages the skiers to move around constantly. We skip the poles and reflect a lot on what worked well in our skiing to help us feel successful.”
She added: “In our latest game, we were squirrels who were intent on collecting as many acorns (yogurt containers) as possible to stow away in our home base (a circle of cones). The ‘squirrels’ were allowed to steal from other squirrel nests. They had so much fun and it motivated them to really grip and glide with their skis!”
After the ski games, the large group breaks into smaller groups to explore the trails. Volunteers split participants into groups according to age, interest and ability. The emphasis is on Nordic skiing in a recreational and social setting, not according to competitive goals.
NCCC Youth Nordic Skiing Program and Project SUCCEED/JSTF’s Nordic ski/snowshoe program are providing young children in the valley the opportunity to learn about skiing and snowshoeing in a safe environment. Students in these programs are building skills, staying active and, most importantly, having fun in the snow.
Thank you, to all the coordinators and volunteers, who are making it possible for children to still have a good time in the snow, even in this time of COVID-19. Hopefully, next year, schools will decide it’s safe to resume the ESSC’s programs. However, even if they do, I have a feeling these two successful programs will continue to provide additional opportunities for children to play in the snow.”
Sally McMurdo is currently a cross-country ski instructor at Jackson Ski Touring Foundation. For almost four decades, she has explored New England’s groomed and ungroomed trails on all kinds of skis.
