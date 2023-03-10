3-11-2023 Parsons-Peter Samuelson

Peter Samuelson digging for beryl crystals in Evans Notch. (ED PARSONS PHOTO)

My friend Peter Samuelson passed away in January 2023 in a Maine hospice after a battle with lung cancer. To rock hounds near and far he was legendary, having prospected for crystals in the White Mountain most of his adult life. One of his finds is in the Smithsonian. A crystal named Samuelsonite is named for him.

On a different note, talk of a Sasquatch bubbles up around here once in a while and there has been some recent talk. I thought I would reprint this article I wrote in 2006 about an encounter that Samuelson claimed he had in the Ossipee Mountains with his girlfriend and his dog. You can decide for yourself if you believe it.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.