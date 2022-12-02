The late Gene Daniell, a longtime editor of the “AMC White Mountain Guide,” once said that “a guidebook is a record of how trails are at a given point in time.”
Steve Smith, co-editor of the new 31st edition of the “AMC White Mountain Guide” recently said, “every time I hike a trail I tweak the description.”
The mountains may seem rigid in a sense that they look the same as they always have in our lifetimes, but human interaction with them is not rigid. This is why there has been a new edition of the “AMC White Mountain Guide” every five years, going back to 1911.
Recently, I talked to Smith about the new guidebook, now available. I commented that if you were totally new to the White Mountains, the new guidebook had just about everything you would need to know.
The beginning of the book includes very practical sections such as "Maps and Navigation," "Trip Planning," "If You Are Lost," "Camping," "Winter Considerations," "Back Country Hazards" and many more.
It also includes interesting essays, including "A Brief History of the White Mountains, Climate and Vegetation, Geology," and refers the reader to more comprehensive books on these subjects.
Smith said there can be an impression that a new guidebook is mostly a carry over from the previous one. Though many trails remain the same, this time there are a lot of new trails and many relocations. These are both in the written descriptions and on the new maps.
For example, there are a couple new trails in the Squam Range including the Brooks Fisher Trail starting on Perch Pond Road and the Eastman Trail.
The Eastman Trail gives year round access to Doublehead Mountain.
There is a new description of the Huntington Ravine Fire Road on Mount Washington. Many people travel in the winter to the HMC Harvard Cabin and Huntington Ravine on the fire road, rather than the longer Huntington Ravine Trail. Now those unfamiliar with the area will know to use it.
There is a new short Mad River Path in Waterville.
Section 13 in the guidebook is about trails north of the White Mountains. The Deer Mountain Fire Tower Trail in Pittsburg is the longest new trail in the guidebook. This is on a spur off the Cohos Trail. Repairs on the fire tower are planned, and it is considered not safe to climb now.
Over in Franconia, the Cooley/Jericho Community Forest offers interesting trails and summits.
The shortest new trail is the 10th of a mile Will’s Way in Randolph, named for the late Will Hartman.
Some of the relocations on old trails include Iron Mountain in Jackson (highly recommended), sections of the Bolles Trail in the Sandwich Range, sections of the Weeks Brook Trail in Chatham, and the popular Moat Trail up South Moat.
As I said, changes don’t stop, and the new re-locations on the Boulder Loop Trail on the Kancamagus Highway were not done when the guidebook was completed, and will be in the next guidebook.
Incidently, the new River Land Trail along the Androscoggin River east of Shelbourne will be in the next AMC Maine Mountain Guide.
Ken MacGray, author of “New Hampshire’s 52 with a View: A Hiker’s Guide,” is a veteran editor of guidebooks, and has worked with Smith since 2020 to complete this edition of the “AMC White Mountain Guide.”
“We collaborated on an equal level, but I learn so much from Steve,” he said (this is Smith’s fifth guidebook, starting with the 2003 edition).
They split the work 50/50, and would go out in the field if there was a new trail or something significantly was changed. At one point, MacGray camped up in Pittsburg to work on that area.
Larry Garland is known throughout the Northeast as the cartographer and map maker for back country, reservations and conservation areas. His new maps in the AMC White Mountain Guide are more accurate thanks to the new technology LIDAR (light detection and ranging).
“This is the first time I used LIDAR data,” he said recently.
The elevations of summits, trail heads and huts use this data. Also the contour lines are generated with LIDAR. He said that measuring the exact length of trails is not an exact science, but he has fine tuned it with better data.
He spent a lot of time in the field this summer with his satellite GPS backpack, checking out new trails in the guidebook, like the Cooley/ Jericho Community Forest and the Chocorua Conservation Lands.
He also noted that the same time the new guidebook came out, the large foldout White Mountain Map and Guide came out. He says it is a good map to put on the wall and/or for planning trips.
The new 2022 AMC White Mountain Guide is available at White Birch Books in North Conway. They can be reached at (603) 356-3200. It can be ordered online at Steve Smith’s Mountain Wanderer Map and Book Store in Lincoln at mountainwanderer.com.
