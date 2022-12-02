12-3-2022 Parsons- AMC White Mountain Guide

The new 31st edition of the "AMC White Mountain Guide." (COURTESY PHOTO)

The late Gene Daniell, a longtime editor of the “AMC White Mountain Guide,” once said that “a guidebook is a record of how trails are at a given point in time.”

Steve Smith, co-editor of the new 31st edition of the “AMC White Mountain Guide” recently said, “every time I hike a trail I tweak the description.”

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.