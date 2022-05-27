Words can be amusing.
Last week, I wrote a column about Bridal Veil Falls in Franconia. I’ve had an issue with the word bridal before. I’ve written about the Franconia Ridge Loop numerous times.
Once, I misspelled the Bridle Path (once used with horses), which climbs up to Greenleaf Hut, calling it the Bridal Path. Not that people don’t get married at Greenleaf Hut, but …
Last week, I did the opposite, changing Bridal Veil Falls to Bridle Veil Falls. I did it six times in my column. It must have been an interesting column because I was complimented on it a number of times, but nobody said a thing about the word until my old friend — and four-time Appalachian Trail hiker — Rod Forsman wrote me an email pointing it out. Thanks, Rod.
Another word that is accepted but seems out of place is the word Dry in Dry River. Dry, really? I’d like to know who named it. It is one of the least dry rivers around. Maybe, it was named the opposite with some irony, in the day of logging railroads.
Anyway, the Dry River Trail is one of my favorites. I like hiking 5.4 miles up the trail to Dry River Falls, located down a short and obscure spur trail with no sign. You know you are getting close to the falls on the main trail when you hear them.
A couple weeks ago, I took a friend on a leisurely walk 1.7 miles in on the Dry River Trail to the suspension bridge and a little beyond, where we walked down to the shore of the river and sat in the sun on smooth boulders for lunch. The river was moving powerfully with spring runoff.
The Dry River is a major drainage for Mount Washington, flowing 9 miles through a narrow, steep valley and draining into the Saco River. When you witness it in high water, you feel like you could be anywhere in the world.
It has quite a reputation as a dangerous river. Up to the 1970s, there were up to five river crossings on the trail. Then two hikers drowned attempting to cross. After that, a suspension bridge was built at the first crossing.
In 2011, Hurricane Irene caused extensive damage to the trail. You can imagine the power of the raging river through the narrow gorge. The trail was closed in the fall of that year and wasn’t reopened until 2014. A lot of it was rerouted and the suspension bridge was repaired after damage from floating snags. The trail was reclassified as primitive, requiring some route finding. All of the trail damage was beyond the suspension bridge.
A couple weeks ago, it was a beautiful cool day when we headed there. After passing the Crawford Notch State Park sign on Route 302, we passed the Dry River Campground on the right and soon pulled off the road at the Dry River Trail sign.
Starting out on the flats of the old railroad bed, soon we could hear the river. We entered the Dry River Wilderness and reached the first view of the river. Its power stuck us immediately.
In 0.9 miles, the trail turned sharp left and uphill. From there to the suspension bridge, it traversed a steep slope, sometimes with a deep drop next to the trail. In a couple places the trail was slightly undercut by the drop off, adding caution. Some repair will evidently be needed.
After a steep wet descent across a stream, we reached the flats and saw the bridge ahead. It is a fine structure, and a good place to pause in it’s middle to look up stream and down stream.
We crossed to the other side and walked a few hundred feet up the trail, then scrambled down to the river, where we lingered over an hour.
