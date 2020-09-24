“The first step in building a solid, dependable attitude, is to be realistic not only about your inherent capabilities, but also how well you are playing to those capabilities on any given day.” Byron Nelson, pro golfer
“Who are you talking to?” my wife asked.
“I’m talking to myself,” I replied. “I’m on the front of the green in two. All I need to do is two-putt for par. What do I do? I three-putt.”
Her sympathy and understanding showed when she replied, “Get over it and take out the trash.”
She wonders why I’m talking to myself. This has been, for me, the season of putting woes. I’ve changed putters, grips and alignment searching for the stroke and tool to lead me out of my funk. I’ve had partners who have suggested many cures: relax, move the ball forward, move it back, hold your breath, close your eyes. Nothing has worked. No, it’s me and I’ve got to get the negative out of my mind when I get to the green. Possibly Byron Nelson was onto something when he said, “Be realistic about your capabilities.” With all that is going on around us, if putting is my biggest concern, things aren’t too bad.
These have got to be some of the best conditions for golf. Cool nights and warm days have made the courses most inviting places to be. Hats off to the course superintendents and their staff.
Golf has been an activity that has seen an uptick in business. With an increase in golf visits, it isn’t an easy task to continually provide ultimate conditions. Now, we can prepare for cooler days, frost delays, shortened daylight and preferred lies.
When this time of year arrives, most courses are playing the ball “up” or preferred lies. Some things to keep in mind when you are moving your ball: If you are maintaining a handicap, improving your lie might lead to better scores. Be prepared to have a lower than normal handicap when you are playing the ball as it lies, or playing it down. Know the distance you are being given for a preferred lie. Is it a foot, a club length or some other distance? You don’t want to pull a Ryuji Imada.
Imada, a PGA pro, was playing in an event in Asia. The players were playing preferred lies after rains softened the course. However, the distance allowed was the length of the scorecard. Imada thought he was getting a club length.
When informed of this after his round, Imada counted 13 times he incorrectly moved his ball. Each time, a two-stroke penalty was assessed. His score, 97, 24-over par. Give him credit, he didn’t sign an incorrect scorecard!
Finally, when taking a preferred lie, mark the spot of your ball and pick the ball up and place it. Rolling the ball with your club will incur more penalty strokes. I will admit I am guilty of rolling the ball with the club. There are only so many bends in the back.
Walter Hagen once said, “Give me a man with big hands, big feet and no brains and I will make a golfer out of him.” That’s probably not the most complimentary take on good golfers, but it does recognize the need to not over-think the game of golf. I would like to think that is my problem. I’m thinking too much with my putter in hand.
I also think I belong to a myriad of players who often focus on the negative about the game rather than the great things golf provides.
Autumn has arrived and the golf changes. We have the light and shadows and varying course conditions. With the cool and crisp conditions our preparation and dress are different than that in July.
This is a great time of year to play golf. I enjoy the cooler conditions. What will make the fall season even better? If I can take a preferred lie within a foot of the cup. This will allow me to make at least 90 percent of my putts. Arnold Palmer said, “Take advantage of every rule you are allowed. The game is difficult enough.”
Club notes
North Conway Country Club, 50 Norcross Circle, North Conway, (603) 356-9391: The Fall Member/Member was held last Sunday. Taking first gross, in a match of cards for the men, was the team of Adam Lanzilotti and Mich Harmon. On the women’s side, it was Mary Deveau and Pat Henry taking first gross.
First net team for the men was Scott Merrill and Wally Campbell. First net for the women was Peg Torch and Sue Nelson.
Congratulations go out to Brian Terry and Doug Dugrenier. Brian won the 2020 Club Cup with a win over Dave Watson. Doug “aced” the par 3, 13th hole. It was his ninth hole-in-one.
The members’ Ryder Cup event will be played next weekend.
Pro shop hours will change to 7:30 a.m. to 5 p.m., Monday through Thursday. Weekends they will open at 6:30 a.m.and close at 5 p.m.
Wentworth Country Club, Route 16, Jackson, (603) 383-9641: The Fall 4-Ball was played last weekend. Taking low gross for the ladies was the team of Jane Goulart and Maryann Lowry. Low net for the ladies went to Beth Ellis and Nancy Pittenger.
For the men it was Roger LeBlanc and Joe Russo getting low gross. Low net winners were Bruce Amero and Mike Goulart.
The Ladies’ League played a Best Front, Best Back and Best Total in its Wednesday competition. Beth Ellis won the front. Kathy Gilligan won the back. The winner for total was Rita Descoteaux. Three players had “Chip-Ins”: Beth Ellis (twice), Mary Ellen Gallo and Robin Garside.
The annual shootout was held this week. Nine competitors qualified: Lynne Anderson, Joe Russo, Robin Garside, Roger LeBlanc, Sally Holmes-Murphy, Bill Catalucci and Dave Lowry. The two top players were Chad Callanan and the champ, George Lemieux.
Fall hours will begin on Oct. 1. The pro shop will open at 8 a.m. and close at 4 p.m.
Hale’s Location Golf Course, West Side Road, North Conway, (603) 356-2140: Pro shop hours are 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. every day.
Eagle Mountain Golf Course, Carter Notch Road, Jackson, (603) 383-9090: Pro shop hours at the Eagle have changed. They are open, Monday through Thursday from 9 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Friday through Sunday from 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.
Lake Kezar Country Club, Route 5, Lovell, Maine, (207) 925-2462: The annual LKCC Cross Country Scramble is scheduled for Oct. 3. This is a four-person scramble with cash prizes. Tee times are required. Deadline for registration is Sept. 30.
The Turkey Shoot is slated for Oct. 18. This is a four-person scramble starting at 10 a.m. Players can win, you guessed it, a turkey!
19th Hole
Golf in 2020, like everything else, has been challenging. We have been very fortunate here in the Mount Washington Valley to have folks who have stepped up and made golf enjoyable.
Personally, when writing this column, there are people who take time out of their busy schedule to provide information from the courses we love to play: At North Conway, Kevin Walker; Hale’s Location had two individuals provide information. Early in the season it was Ray Luchetti. When things started to pick up, it was Chris Rowe. Joe Mosca at Wentworth for club information and member results; Maryann Lowry for the weekly Ladies’ League results; Bob McGraw at the Eagle; Lake Kezar had Nancy Calvert providing club and member information. Thank you to all. Your members, guests and this writer give you a big thanks!
Have a great off-season and stay safe.
Joe Soraghan may be reached at joesoraghan@yahoo.com.
