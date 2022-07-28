Golfers teed it high and let it fly for a great cause at the 42nd annual Memorial Hospital Tournament, held at North Conway Country Club on July 21.
This year’s Memorial Hospital Men's Flight winners were Jonathan Wall (subbed for the ill Colin Wroblewski), Will Owen, Devin Copsey and Tyler Ray. The group shot a minus 15 gross round score of 56.
The Ladies Flight winners were Stacey Burke, Sheri Coleman, Alanna Infinger and Stacy Petell. The group shot a plus 1 gross round score of 72.
The Mixed Flight winners were Kevin Montminy, Beth Kelsch, Al Swallow and Mark Harris. The group shot a minus 8 gross round score of 63.
The real winner on the day was our community. Thanks to golfers and sponsors, more than $50,000 was raised, according to Timothy Kershner, director of communications and public affairs at Memorial, to be used to update the hospital’s main entrance to be more patient-friendly and accessible.
The Memorial Hospital Open and the Merlino’s Annual Golf Tournament are two annual events at the North Conway Country Club with each now into its fifth decade.
The Merlino’s tournament, which debuted in 1977, celebrated 44 years in June. In that time, the event has raised more than $1.3 million for local charities. Merlino’s Family Steakhouse, founded and owned by the Luciano Family and led today by Rick Luciano, has been a North Conway landmark since 1967. The family fully gets the importance of supporting their community.
This year’s multi-day event benefited the Ham Arena Youth Skating programs and the Travis Roy Foundation for Spinal Research.
The tournament has been more than golf over the past 40-plus years. It has been about the ongoing camaraderie at the dinners over the weekend that has players from all over New England coming back each year for the past 44 years.
The Memorial Hospital Open Golf Tournament was founded in 1980 by former Congressman Bill Zeliff and Jackson businessman Lee Harmon. Then and now, the goal for the tournament was to raise some funds for the hospital, while having fun at the same time. The event has raised over $900,000 over its long history, purchasing many pieces of life-saving equipment and supporting community health programs.
"On the day of the tournament, the entire valley, including volunteers and players, comes together and enjoys the day for the benefit of the hospital," said Zeliff in a 2020 interview. "It is a day off for a good cause! Furthermore, we want to recognize what a great asset we have in our Memorial Hospital and as a citizen of the Mount Washington Valley, to pay tribute to the hospital and its employees."
Always a gifted promoter, Zeliff used his political strings to add to the tournament's luster by enticing New Hampshire political and media figures to be part of the tournament.
WMUR TV 9's recently retired news anchor Tom Griffith and former sports announcer Charlie Sherman were regulars, as were Steve Minich of WMTW Ch. 8, Gov. John H. Sununu and family, and Gov. Judd Gregg. In later years, locally-raised Emmy Award-winning actor Gordon Clapp of "NYPD Blue" fame came on board, and rarely missed a tournament.
"I played all six years I was governor," said Sununu, who served as New Hampshire's 75th governor from 1983 to 1989, and was White House Chief of Staff for President George H. W. Bush from 1989 to 1991.
"Playing in the tourney is a way to give back — I was born at Memorial Hospital. Plus, it's always great to see old friends, including classmates," said Clapp, in a 2020 interview from his Norwich, Vt., home.
Giving back is important and the Memorial Hospital Open and the Merlino’s Annual Golf Tournament are two longstanding traditions here in the Mount Washington Valley — both organizations deserve a tip of the cap for all they do.
Let’s get after it.
Club Notes
Eagle Mountain Golf Course, Carter Notch Road, Jackson, (603) 383-9090: Club Pro Bob McGraw reports the winning scramble team on July 21 was Adam Mosston, Dave Matesky, James Wabrek and Jane Carr. Jane also won the closest-to-the-pin honors.
Bob will hold a short game clinic this Saturday at 10:30 a.m. covering the basic fundamentals of chipping and pitching. The fee is $20 and the class is limited to six students. Call the pro shop at (603) 383-9090 to sign up.
Hale’s Location Golf Course, West Side Road, North Conway, (603) 356-2140: John Kasparian, director of golf, reports heavy rains led to the cancelation of women's league play on Monday. The Lady Hale's will try to do it again this coming Monday.
In men's league play, John Fogerty took first place with a +4 quota score. The battle for second place was decided by matching cards with Bill Earle outlasting last week's first-place winner Doug Beauregard.
Closest-to-the-pin honors went to Dan Jones at 18' 10".
Lake Kezar Country Club, Route 5, Lovell, Maine, (207) 925-2462: Nancy Calvert reports the Ladies Club Championship was played on July 22. While a small group participated, the winner of B Flight was Kim Rovzar, while Sharon O'Neil took C Flight honors.
President's Cup match play continues this week for both the men and women. Champs could be crowned as early as next week.
Mark your calendars for the upcoming member-member tournament which is scheduled for Sunday, Aug. 7. You can sign up at the clubhouse.
Information is also available at the clubhouse for the next Superintendent's Revenge, planned for Monday, Aug. 15 at 5 p.m. This time there’s a theme, which will be “Caddy Shack.” The event is open to non-members, too. “Caddy Shack” themed attire is encouraged for a chance to win a prize. It should be fun and keep an eye out for any gophers!
North Conway Country Club, Norcross Circle, North Conway, (603) 356-5244: mark your calendars for the New Hampshire PGA Pro-Member event scheduled for Aug. 7.
The NHPGA Chapter Championship is slated to be settled on Aug. 8-9.
The annual club championship is scheduled to begin on Aug. 13.
Wentworth Golf Club, Route 16, Jackson, (603) 383-9641: Ryan Polisso, director of golf at the Wentworth, reports this week the Red Fox League played a Red, White and Blue event. The teams played three holes from each set of tees. The winning team for the week was team Pin High followed by Jack’s Caddies, Fairway 5 and the Pin Seekers.
The overall leaders after Week 8 are the Pin Seekers followed closely by team Shanks-A-Lot, Fairway 5, Pin High and Jack’s Caddies.
Closest-to-the-pin honors for the ladies went to Amy Heseltine at 6’ 11” and for the men Ryan Nolin 3’ 10”.
The long putt winner for the ladies is Pam Lewis at 12’ 7” and for the men Lloyd Hamblet with a putt of 36’ 3”. Nicely done Lloyd.
The annual member-guest tournament is scheduled for Aug. 20 with a shotgun start at 8 a.m. There will be a luncheon served at the Red Fox beginning at 1 p.m.
This year’s club championship is scheduled for Aug. 27-28. You can sign up for either event in the pro shop.
Golf talk
“I have a tip that can take five strokes off anyone's golf game. It's called an eraser.” — Arnold Palmer
If you have any great local stories, golf scores or photos, tee them up and send them my way, please, so we can include them in an upcoming column. Contact Lloyd Jones at lloyd@conwaydailysun.com. Hope you have a bogey-free week.
