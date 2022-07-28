Golfers teed it high and let it fly for a great cause at the 42nd annual Memorial Hospital Tournament, held at North Conway Country Club on July 21.

This year’s Memorial Hospital Men's Flight winners were Jonathan Wall (subbed for the ill Colin Wroblewski), Will Owen, Devin Copsey and Tyler Ray. The group shot a minus 15 gross round score of 56.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.