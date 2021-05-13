By Jim McFadyen
Welcome back and happy Friday — keep those golf clubs in the trunk and practice your short game this week. Also, you never know when the opportunity may arise to grab your golf buddies and play a quick nine! The weather is quickly approaching the 60s here in the valley and the golf courses are in good early-season conditions.
Mother’s Day is coming up this Sunday, May 9, and Happy Mother’s Day to all you women golfers out there. Guys, head out to the nearest pro shop and get that special lady in your life some golf balls, a gift certificate or even take her for nine holes and dinner. Bring the whole family – Play Golf America!
The Rivers family in their fourth generation
I have had the opportunity and pleasure to get to know some of the Rivers Family and they are some of the nicest, most sincere, caring and giving people in the Mount Washington Valley. They are all committed to excellence and I believe that was learned from their parents at a very young age. I am privileged and honored to be writing the Golf Column that Joe Rivers loved to write with a bit of humor many years ago. I first met Jonathan Rivers at the Boston Golf Expo in 2007 and after a long first day at the golf show, I invited him to join me for dinner at a friend’s Italian restaurant in the North End. We have been friends ever since and we are both ambassadors of golf. Always talking about how to further grow the game of golf.
Indian Mound Golf Club is a wonderful place for a day of golf or even on a Sunday afternoon for Nine and Dine a the River’s Edge Grille & Tavern, starting at 3 p.m. The food is excellent for breakfast, lunch and dinner. I love the view from the patio overlooking the first tee.
All of the golfers love Indian Mound and enjoy the 19th hole. There is great live entertainment on the weekends, a great way to spend an evening after a fun day of golf. Kudos to the superintendent Reid Garvin and the grounds crew, they do a great job! Thank you all for your hard work and commitment to the green grass seven days a week beginning before dawn.
Jonathan is in his 33rd year at the helm of Indian Mound. Golf runs in the family with his sons Christian Noah Rivers and Josh being avid players, too.
Lastly, Julie Rivers has been a pro shop manager, head golf professional, worked with junior golfers and Special Olympics. Coach of the Kennett High golf team and now she has a great sporting goods shop. She is the owner and manager of Center Ice to the Back 9. There are very few sporting goods stores left and she has a fantastic variety of new and experienced equipment for all sports. She regrips golf clubs on-site and she does custom fitting with Titleist, Callaway and Taylor Made to mention a few.
The shop also has an excellent selection of ladies' golf equipment and golf shoes. She even has a good selection of golf clubs for “lefties” and also has US Kids golf clubs. Julie always goes above and beyond for every customer. Visit Julie at 357 White Mountain Highway (603) 447-2722, open 10 a.m. — 5 p.m. six days a week — closed on Tuesdays.
Check out “Little Leo” less than 2 years old and already loving golf! Keep an eye on this junior golfer as he makes his way around the golf course and most likely, the next Rivers Family member to play on the Kennett High golf team.
Club Notes
Eagle Mountain Golf Course, Carter Notch Road, Jackson, (603) 383-9090: The Eagle is offering the Don Ho League this summer for the locals. This year, four-player teams can play anytime on Wednesdays but golfers will have to make a tee time in advance (no shotgun starts this year). The fee for the six-week competition is $75. They will start the competition on Wednesday, May 19 — which is less than two weeks away and end it on June 23. Teams should call the pro shop at (603) 383-9090 to sign up.
Pro Bob McGraw is offering short game or full swing clinics every Saturday at 10:30 a.m. covering the basic fundamentals. Classes will be limited to five students and will start on May 15. Interested students, should call the pro shop to sign up immediately. It will be a full clinic.
A special “thanks” to a donation by Briggs Bunker, local weatherman, plumber and avid golfer, there is a new ball washer on the first tee. In Briggs honor; someone put a sign on the ball washer that says “Every day is a 50 centah at The Eagle.”
Bob has informed me that there is a ladies program in the works and I will have more info to share with you next week. Get ready ladies for fun at the Eagle Mountain House Golf Club.
Eagle Mountain House in Jackson is open for the season. Early-season rates are $20 for nine holes of golf, while cart rentals for the round are $15.
Call the Pro Shop to book your tee-times at (603) 383-9111 or book online at eaglemt.com/golf-course.html.
Hale's Location Golf Course, West Side Road, North Conway, (603) 356-2140: the golf course is open for the season, 7:30-5:30 p.m. Call the Pro Shop to book your tee times at (603) 356-2140 or book online at haleslocationgolf.com.
Indian Mound Golf Course, Center Ossipee, (603) 539-7733: Indian Mound had its third earliest opening ever. The 18-hole course opens at 7 a.m. daily. To book a tee time, call (603) 539-2901 or online at indianmoundgc.com.
Lake Kezar Country Club, Route 5, Lovell, Maine, (207) 925-2462: Lake Kezar opened for the season last week. Early-season rates until Memorial Day Weekend are 18 holes for $24, Monday-Thursday, and $28 Friday-Sunday. For nine holes, it’s $17 Monday-Thursday and $19 Friday-Sunday. Tee times can be made by calling (207) 925-2462 online at lakekezargolf.com.
Wentworth Golf Club, Route 16, Jackson, (603) 383-9641: Wentworth is open for the season. Tee times can be made by calling (603) 383-9641 or online at wentworthgolf.com.
Omni Mount Washington, Bretton Woods, (603) 278-4653: Located at the top of Crawford Notch is scheduled to open the Mount Washington Course this Friday (Pro Shop opens at 8 a.m., and the first tee-off is slated for 9 a.m.). Mount Washington is offering a Mother’s Day special on Sunday. Moms golf for free when accompanying a paying player.
The Mount Pleasant Course, which was closed all last year due to the COVID-19 pandemic, will open for the season the following weekend.
Advanced tee time bookings are encouraged, and may be made by calling (603) 278-4653 (GOLF). For more on the course, go online to tinyurl.com/w3ysc5fh.
Golf talk
“Golf is a game the aim of which is to hit a small ball into an even smaller hole with weapons singularly ill-designed for the purpose.” — Sir Winston Churchill
Mr. Churchill is eloquent, not to mention downright accurate, in this description of the game. What, then, accounts for the unprecedented popularity of the sport nearly half a century later?
“The Temptation is there. It’s a bit like alcohol: reach for the driver, reach for a beer. I tell myself not to do it.” — John Daly, on being tempted to use his driver on tight courses.
“Forget the opponents; always play against par.” — Sam Snead
Caddie Corner wants to hear from you:
What is your favorite golf course? Where is your favorite 19th hole? What is your favorite golf resort, vacation or golf destination in New England? Who is going to win the PGA Championship at Kiawah Island this year?
All entries must be submitted to my email with answers to all four questions. Email them to mcfadyengolf@outlook.com and the correct guess of who will win the PGA Championship will be entered into a drawing for a foursome — 18 holes and a cart at a great golf course!
The deadline is May 19, 2021, at midnight eastern standard time.
Next week we’ll focus on golf fitness and golf tips from a local golf professional.
Please send me local news and upcoming golf tournaments. I want to help you promote all things golf.
Fore!
Bagger McFadyen will see you at the links soon!
Send your golf news to Jim at mcfadyengolf@outlook.com.
