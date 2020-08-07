A couple of years ago, after a successful fishing expedition with my son and grandson, my grandson dubbed himself “Fish King.” Needless to say, he had caught the most fish. Since then it has become a family tradition that whoever has the hot rod that day gets the title of “Fish King.” Somehow, my grandson has been able to keep his title for sometime now. Until last week, when my son, Andy, became the indisputable “Fish King.” He will probably hang onto the title for some time to come.
Last week, Andy boated a 460-pound tuna. It was an epic battle that rivaled that of Hemingway’s “Old Man and the Sea.” It took 4½ hours to land the beast. It was no accident that Andy and his friend, who owns and captains the boat, caught the fish as they have been doing their homework. They have been going out once a week this summer and even hired an experienced captain to go out with them to help fine-tune their rigging and give some tips on where to look for tuna. Their time and preparation paid off.
It is probably no coincidence that they sailed out of Rye Harbor, the home port of the Pinwheel. The Pinwheel is captained by Tyler McLaughlin, star of the National Geographic’s “Wicked Tuna” TV series.
As a result of their success, a lot of tuna steaks were distributed around the neighborhood, and a couple of steaks came home with me. I am no cook by any means. About the only thing I can make are tacos. Not one to brag, but I do make a mean taco, and I am told by a young friend that I grill a mean burger as well.
I was told to just throw the fish in a pan and sear it. I admit I had to look that up and in doing so found a bunch of simple recipes. It took two trips to the supermarket before I acquired all of the necessary ingredients.
The other evening, I was all set to go and had every thing laid out when the power went out. The next evening, I tried again, this time with success.
I sprinkled a little sea salt and cayenne pepper on the tuna and put it in a hot pan with olive oil and butter. A few peppercorns were tossed in as well. The steak was cooked for 2 1/2 minutes on each side. I am pretty proud of myself as the tuna was delicious. I had a fresh ear of corn as a side dish. I am guessing that would have cost 40 bucks at a fancy seafood restaurant not to mention another 10 bucks for a craft beer.
I hope that Andy goes out again soon and bring home another “wicked tuna.”
See you on the river.
