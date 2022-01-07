Hardwater anglers throughout the Mount Washington Valley breathed a sigh of relief this week. Mother Nature and Old Man Winter came in with some frigid weather and provided enough safe ice that the ice-fishing season could begin in earnest.
Plenty of social media posts showed anglers out on the ice prior to this week, in a surge to be the “first” to catch a fish on the ice, but the thickness of the ice was borderline at best. Not so now. Reports of ice thicknesses up to 7 inches have been reported in the region.
White perch catches in Danforth Bay have been prolific. There is no finer fish to dine on in the winter than white perch. An ice angler is in heaven with a nice pan-fried white perch fillet and a glass of pinot grigio.
The yellow perch is another fine-eating fish. Yellow perch firm up in the winter and the yellow perch travel in big schools. Once you find a school of yellow perch, you will catch your limit and have an epicurean delight right on the ice. Many a cast-iron pan and a jet boil have yielded a fish meal you will not forget. Bring a stick of butter and some garlic, or a pound of bacon, to fry the perch. A nice chardonnay will top off your meal.
This early in the ice fishing season, trout cruise right under the ice in search of schools of baitfish on which to feed. Put out the appropriate number of tip ups near inlet and outlet streams. Trout baits to use on your tip ups include live shiners (available at Silver Lake Home Center in Madison or Willy C’s in Brownfield) or earth worms.
These styles of baits are also available from Berkley in manufactured form with the appropriate colors and scents in imitate the real thing. They have a much longer shelf life than live bait and a jar will last most of the season.
As an aside, when using live shiners as bait, if you do not have the equipment to keep these fish alive once you finish fishing for the day, dump the bait on the ice for the birds of prey to eat. Dumping bait into the lake can be harmful to the overall ecosystem of the lake or pond.
Back to the fishing. Brook trout, rainbow trout and brown trout are a denser fish than the perch. Depending on the size of the fish, they can be cooked whole or filleted.
Wrapping the fish in foil with olive oil, sweet onion and red pepper and steamed in the pan will give a moist flesh that flakes right off the bone. Trout being a bit meatier than the perch, a nice rose wine will complement the fish nicely.
If eating fish steaks is your preference, then the lake trout is your fish of choice. Lake trout tend to grow much larger than any of the other fish the ice angler pursues. This makes them ideal for preparing and cooking the same way you would an Atlantic salmon steak purchased at the supermarket.
Take some fresh dill and chop it right before cooking. This will maximize the flavoring. Mix some kosher salt, sugar and fresh ground pepper in a plastic bag. Put in the dill then the rub on both sides of the fish and cook in the cast iron pan. While lake trout have a reputation for being oily, fresh from the lake tends to minimize the oily flavor. Pair with a nice red wine, like Valpolacella, and enjoy.
Tip of the Week
Each fish has its own limit of take. Check the current N.H. Fish and Game Angling Digest for quantity and size limits for the fish you wish to pursue.
Steve Angers, a native to the Conway area, is the author of the book “Fly Fishing New Hampshire’s Secret Waters” and operates the North Country Angler.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.