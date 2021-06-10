Bikers are out en masse, enjoying special events and lending helping hands, too.
Rolling around the base of Mount Washington is getting a boost this summer with the return of the Moat Mountain 24 Hours of Great Glen at Great Glen Trails.
After a six-year hiatus, the round-the-clock mountain bike fest is resurrected for Aug. 7-8 with 500 registrants.
“We are proud to work with Moat Mountain, who not only has been a stalwart partner with Great Glen for many many years, they’ve also enjoyed mountain bike racing here with their families, friends and colleagues,” said Great Glen Trails’ Events and Marketing Director Lisa McCoy.
Though the race is sold-out, organizers need volunteers. They’re asked to commit to four hours minimum, and receive a T-shirt and two Great Glen Trails passes. Sign up at tinyurl.com/ec93jph47.
Another incentive could be sampling the special label brew Moat is making for the event.
Great Glen Trails’ Tuesday summer mountain bike series is back June 29-Aug. 3 from 3:30 p.m. to 7 p.m. Mountain bikers race against the clock on the long (4.5 mile), short (3 mile), or mini (1 mile) course.
“It’s a great opportunity for families and individuals of all ages and abilities,” said McCoy.
They’ll have have prizes each week in lieu of a potluck party and awards at the end of the series. Sign up for the whole series (greatglentrails.com), or do it piecemeal.
The White Mountains New England Mountain Bike Association chapter (nemba.org/join) is always looking for volunteers for their Tuesday Night Trail projects at 5:30 p.m. which recently included smoothing out the crossing of “Weenie Gulch” on the Mineral Site Trail.
Fueled by a New England Mountain Bike Association grant, the chapter’s been busy reconditioning and building bridges on the Swamp Trail and rerouting a troubled patch on the upper part of Outer Limits.
Chapter President Maryanne Dunfey reports volunteers like Eastside Mobile Bike Repair, Old Spokes and others have helped fix a Muffler Trail drainage problem, remove hazards and replace a bog bridge on Electric Loop and rock armor a Lager’s messy spot in the Marshall Conservation Area.
“We have a never-ending list of upgrades and maintenance ideas for the recreation trails we are the stewards of,” Dunfey said.
That includes building and adding some kiosks with maps, and several reroutes to make trails more sustainable.
The club is also aiding trail-building on Pine Hill near Kennett High School. Dunfey’s a Upper Saco Valley Land Trust Pine Hill Management Committee Member and says the Ravine Trail is being built this summer along with resurfacing the River Trail from Smith-Eastman Landing.
Starting from the high school, the five-foot wide Ravine Trail will be handicapped accessible with interpretive signs and weaves to the River Trail, which follows the Saco with a mulch surface.
A Sept. 13 silent auction fundraiser at Flatbreads is planned.
Ride NoCo (ridenoco.org) is working on putting together a group ride and membership day at the end of the month and will alert members when details are finalized.
The Coos Cycling Club’s (cooscyclingclub.org) Trail Work Doubleheader and Annual Meeting Shindig is June 26-27 in Gorham’s Moose Brook State Park with two days of trail work, camping, group ride and annual meeting. Camping is $10 a night.
Olympic bronze cross-country mountain bike medalist (2012) Georgia Gould was among nearly 50 competitors at Great Glen Trails in the return of the five-stop Summer Race Series (summerraceseries.com) last month.
“As always, it’s a great mix of terrain for early season racing,” said organizer Jeremiah Beach.
Next up is the June 26 time trial at Rogers Crossing to benefit the Bartlett Rec program and Morrell Family Community Complex.
“The time trial format is great for this venue because the course is mostly singletrack and it allows racers to spread out,” Beach said.
The Howler race will return in October.
Bike for Books, the North Conway Library now Pope Memorial Library fundraiser, continues its hiatus, but don’t be surprised if it returns next year with a new name and special twist off the east-side trails that uses Cranmore’s bike terrain park.
The Mount Washington Valley Bicycling Club’s leading rides during the White Mountains Outdoor, Health, and Wellness Fest July 17-18 with a vendor table set up in Schouler Park on July 17 and three spins from the Maine Visitor Center in Fryeburg, Maine, on July 18.
June 23 is Cone for a Cause day at Trail’s End. The website is loaded with rides and insights at mwvbicyclingclub.org.
