You check your weather app before starting your ride. There’s time for you to head out and squeeze in some miles before that 50 percent shot at rain is coming your way — or not. The wildflowers are in bloom, the skies look clear but wait, those cows are lying down in that pasture over there.
Paying that old wives tale no mind you ride on because they’re probably just chewing their cud.
Soon enough, the sky darkens and the downpour begins.
Eventually, the rain is going to catch up with you.
But, it doesn’t have to be a pain to ride in the rain. Protect yourself and your bike.
New hazards abound. Those crosswalks, painted lines, bridges and metal grates can become very slick. Railroad tracks can get slippery as well. Though puddles might have been fun to jump in as a child, cycling through them could have you stumbling upon potholes concealed by the water and over the handlebars you may go.
Take it easy going over those potential hazards especially those railroad tracks. Going over them perpendicular could help. Learned that one the hard way as I once parted ways with my bike involuntarily while haphazardly crossing some railroad tracks in the rain. I landed smack on my helmeted head, creating a crack in the helmet.
Riding cautiously is crucial as rims become soaked with water thus making it harder to stop. Pumping those brakes lightly can clear off those rims before you stop, and be sure to allow more time to stop when applying that technique.
Riding in the rain will give you a newfound appreciation for fenders as they’re designed to keep both you and your bike dry, thus reducing the skunk effect of having that spray tail down your spine.
When the sky darkens, visibility decreases so you’ll want to be seen. It’s up to you to be an easy to see rolling palette of hi-vis color against the gray backdrop. Yellows and greens pop in the rain. You can also be more visible using a blinking light somewhere on your wet self or bike.
Rain jackets are mandatory. Waterproof cycling caps and socks may help. Are they all really waterproof? You’ll know soon enough. Layering is a good idea to let your body respire.
Rain also has an impact on the bicycle. Wet on metal means rust. Not only is there the rain from above, but also what it mixes with on the road and trails like salt and dirt.
After the ride, washing the bike with a mild soap and using a dry cloth to wipe it down afterwards helps ward off corrosion. Not wiping off the bike following the wash isn’t a good idea because the water could pool and leave behind dirt particles that may damage the paint finish on the frame.
Don’t forget the drive train, too. Pick up the rear of the bike and spin the pedal to spirit away the water. Then to be sure to apply lubricant to the chain. You may also want to drizzle some lube into the brake and shifter cables to dodge potential rust.
Riding in the rain does have some benefits though. If you’re a racer, race day is race day regardless of the weather. Having some miles under your rain jacket before the cannon fires means possibilities of having an edge to those who just stick to spinning under the sun. You could develop better bike handling skills for adverse weather, learning to take turns more cautiously. You might also try dropping your tire pressure a smidge for better grip on those wet surfaces.
Another plus is the peace and quiet one can find in the rain. It’s likely you’ll have much of the pavement or dirt to yourself, and if it’s a light misty rain relish that otherworldly feeling with the miles.
Downpours stink. Yet if you’re caught in one just ride it out with a smile as dry motorists with wipers wiggling look upon you as a poor retched fool though inwardly you know you’ve got more guts than they’ll ever know.
Keep in mind those vigorous Scandinavians who have developed a philosophy for enjoying the outdoors in inclement weather — there is no such thing as bad weather, just bad clothing.
