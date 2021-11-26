It’s been a long time coming, but finally, the reality of a multi-use recreation path in our valley is on the horizon. What began as a vision conceived by a small citizens’ group over 13 years ago will become an actual paved path under our feet, wheels and skis. It’s an exciting time in the Mount Washington Valley!
At the Rec Path groundbreaking ceremony at Cranmore on Nov. 3, over 50 people showed up to celebrate the start of construction. As I looked at the smiling faces, I saw many of the people that had made it happen.
There were Mount Washington Valley Trails Association (MWVTA) Rec Path Committee members who never gave up hope. Though often discouraged by setbacks, they kept looking for possible pathways, support and funds to get a path built. Finally, their dream will come true.
Beside them stood local, state and federal politicians and their representatives. They helped secure the bypass corridor and town land for the path. Ultimately, this group used their influence and support to cut through bureaucratic “red tape” to get the project finally approved.
The designers and engineers were there, too, to witness the culmination of their planning. All the problems they had solved, regulations they’d adhered to and permits they finally secured, brought them to groundbreaking to celebrate.
Local citizens and businesses were represented at the ceremony. They all recognized the value of the rec path to the community. This paved, accessible path will be a great amenity for residents and visitors alike to use for transportation and recreation.
The press was there to participate in and share the news with the valley. Their promotion of the event and the Rec Path progress helps inform and involve the public in this project that benefits all.
Completing the group were the “fund raisers” and grant writers. Either through their generous donations of time and money or those of the foundations and organizations they represent, they helped finance the project. Many of them actively recruited others to contribute as well. From the smallest donor to the largest, every dollar given has helped the Rec Path become a reality.
As the Conway Rec Path project moves forward, more donations will be needed to fill in funding gaps and add amenities like benches and signs to the completed trail. Knowing this valley and its generous people and organizations, I’m sure that will happen. Some may say, “It takes a village.” In the case or the Conway Rec path, it will take a “valley” of committed citizens. I’m thankful we have many of those to help us get the job done.
To understand what a long journey this has been, I looked through past columns I’ve written about the rec path. My last “Kids on Bikes” column for the Mountainear newspaper (Sept. 12, 2013) was all about rec paths. In “Future Dreams-Cycling Forward,” I talked about my vision for a valley-wide trail. “I dream of a Mount Washington Valley version of the Stowe Recreation trail — a trail that could link a community of users of all ages and types. It would give them alternate transportation options and a chance to exercise and enjoy the outdoors with safe access to places they want to go.” Now, that dream is finally going to be a real rec path!
In subsequent ‘Wheel Family Fun” columns in The Conway Daily Sun, I wrote about who needs a rec path. I listed all who would benefit from a valley-wide trail — children, families, seniors, commuters, athletes, nature lovers and more. People of all ages and abilities could use one. Visitors and residents alike could enjoy a safe path through beautiful scenery.
The community at large would also benefit. Studies have shown that areas with recreation paths see property values go up. Increase business at stores, restaurants and lodgings as a result of people coming to utilize a recreation path could boost the valley’s economy.
Ecologically, using a rec path for non-motorized transportation benefits the environment. Reducing our “carbon footprint” helps us combat global warming.
In a “Wheel Family Fun” column in May, 2018 — “It takes a valley to make a rec path a reality,” I said, “What the valley is missing is a safer transportation and recreational amenity for everyone, young and old, active or with mobility challenges, visitor or resident. We’re missing a multi-use recreational path.”
The recent master plan of the Town of Conway stated that “the only significant recreation deficiency in Conway is the absence of an integrated greenway and multipurpose trail system.”
It’s exciting to think a year from now that statement won’t be true. Mount Washington Valley will have a non-motorized, multi-use recreational path. It will be the first link in a chain of valley-wide paths reaching one day from Fryeburg’s Mountain Division Trail to Bartlett. Such are the dreams of the MWVTA and the Mount Washington Valley community.
This Thanksgiving, I’m thankful for all who have made the first phase of the rec path happen. Thank you to all the volunteers, government officials, planners, businesses, organizations, press members, and fundraisers for your support. This rec path is a valley-wide, community effort. Its success and completion are due to the efforts of many. Thank you all!
How can you be a part of this community project? What can you do to help the path expand in the future? Here are some suggestions:
Ways to make the rec path a reality:
1. Donate money, give gifts of securities, real estate or paid-up life insurance policies to the MWV Trails Association. You can make a one-time gift or make a yearly pledge to support the rec path. No amount is too small. Donate online: mwvrecpath.org/Donate or mail checks to MWV Rec Path Committee, PO Box 2298, North Conway, N.H. 03860.
2. Encourage your friends, business affiliates and local organizations to donate, too.
3. Become a member — join the MWVTA’s Rec Path Committee. They can always use your expertise, ideas and enthusiasm.
4. Volunteer to help out at rec path committee events. The Community Outreach Committee is looking for people to volunteer time to help out at events to promote and raise money for the rec path project. So, if you can’t give money, you can give time. If you’re interested, contact Michelle at mwvrp@mtwashingtonvalley.org.
It takes a village to create a recreation path for all to use. Volunteer your time, funds and spirit to this project. It will benefit locals and visitors and people of all ages and abilities for generations to come. Let’s make this happen for the good of all.
Special announcement! Settlers Green has partnered with the Mt. Washington Valley Rec Path for GivingTuesday! On Tuesday, Nov. 30, purchase a Settlers Green gift card in any amount, and Settlers Green will match it with a donation to the MWV Rec Path. Buy gift cards for your friends and family and support MWV Rec Path at the same time. It’s a win-win!
Thank you, Settlers Green, for your generous promotion.
Sally McMurdo is a bike safety instructor and cyclist who lives in Conway.
