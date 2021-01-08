Since the general election on Nov. 3, President Donald Trump has worked overtime to try to nullify the results that saw his Democratic rival, Joe Biden, becoming the president-elect. Before all the ballots were even counted, Trump began filing dozens of lawsuits claiming election fraud (none of which panned out). He pardoned pals and convicted felons Roger Stone and Paul Manafort; called the Georgia Secretary of State, telling him to “find some votes” to swing the election Trump’s way; and egged on the rioting mobs that breached the U.S. Capitol on Wednesday as Congress was meeting to certify Biden’s election (it didn’t work; Congress reconvened and worked through the night to complete the task, but not until after four people died as a result of the melee, and a Capitol Police officer also subsequently died as a result of his injuries). Many Democrats and Republicans have called for Trump’s resignation while the House is considering impeaching him for the second time. With just 11 days left in his term, there is much speculation as to what he’ll do next.
This week’s Tele-Talk: What do you think Trump will do in his final weeks in office?
Call (603) 733-5822 Saturday and Sunday and leave your comments on our machine. You may email your responses to news@conwaydailysun.com. Comments can also be posted on The Conway Daily Sun’s Facebook page. Results will be published Tuesday.
