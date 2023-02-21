This week’s Tele-Talk question, “With rising costs and lack of manpower, do you think the era of each precinct having its own fire department is over?" received five responses.
I understand the reasoning, but I fear it will do more harm than good. There must be some way to get more money or government grants. Tammie Savini
Change is difficult, but if it's done right and all parties work together, the benefits are great. I believe it will work and will be better in the long run. They should have a town wide ambulance at a minimum. Think of the money that could go back into the town instead of some company in Massachusetts. Earl Keniston
No, the fiefdoms must continue! Rob Garwin
No, the problem with the consolidation of the fire departments will never get solved. This has been going on for many, many years, maybe 20, 25 years and the parking problem will never get solved, just like the AirBnB problem will not be solved, the school closure problem will not be solved, the overbuilding of high-rise hotels, the gambling casinos, the sign problems, the Whitaker Woods problems, and the list goes on and on and on, thanks to our selectmen who are not strong enough to enforce these laws and give in to public opinion and cannot make these decisions on their own. Good luck with that.
The bureaucracy of whether it’s one or five districts does not matter. What does matter is that the fire trucks are actually distributed equally throughout the area and not bunched in just one sole spot, something plugs Biden would do.
