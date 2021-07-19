There were 40 responses to this week’s Tele-Talk question, “Do you think New Hampshire adequately protects the polls from voter fraud?” A majority of people (21) said yes. There were 14 "no" responses, and five answers didn't directly answer the question.
In the early 1970s, while attending UNH in Durham, my two roommates would often vote in Durham and also in their hometown of Sandwich. I once asked the town clerk in Center Sandwich about these two people voting twice. And she said to me, “I'll pretend I didn't hear that.” And that was the end of that. And I'm quite sure that today the same thing still goes on. And many, many students vote in Durham and in their hometowns also. Prove me otherwise.
I don’t understand Steve Steiner. He votes in New Hampshire. You know your name has to be on the checklist, and they check the name and ID at the poll. The only weirdness about voter fraud in New Hampshire are people like Stephen Steiner. Tell him to get his act together and start understanding what's going on around him. New Hampshire is doing great at the polls. There’s no fraud anywhere in the country. This is Dee from Center Conway
Fools like Steve Steiner, in denying we had a legitimate election, continue to try to find anything to overturn something that never happened. Do you really think Trump with all his power contacts, dozens of the most expensive lawyers in the country, appointed judges, that they were able to prove any fraud? Sixty times in court? What do you think about court? They require facts. That's why there is absolutely zero fraud. Do people actually take the risk and vote twice? Oh, sure, sometimes maybe 12 people out of 2 million. That's why the amount of voter fraud in this country has never been found to be an issue. And you know, Trump lost, just get over it.
The elections in New Hampshire are fine. It's the losers that get all upset that everything is wrong. And there is nothing wrong with what's going on. COVID definitely caused issues. But that's because people didn't want to wear a mask and they caused all the problems. They are lying losers saying that there is a problem in New Hampshire for voting.
The vote is definitely a fraud.
They do take the proper protections for voting.
After the 2016 election, there was an inquiry into any fraud in New Hampshire. They found two votes. Both were Republicans. One was the guy who thought he could vote in two states. The other one who knows? Yes, we're well-protected, stop with the paranoia. We've had it. Enough. Biden won. For that matter, Clinton won.
I would have to absolutely agree with Secretary of State Bill Gardner. I was privileged to undergo training as a nonpartisan observer of the November 2020 presidential election. On Election Day, I was duly impressed by the thoroughness of the election officials of Mount Washington Valley to identify eligible registered voters, assist handicapped voters, first-time voters and the elderly. I came away feeling very proud of our valley and our officials. Kudos to all who gave their time to ensure fair elections. This is Deb from Madison.
I have been living in New Hampshire for 15 years. Every election I walk in with my ID in hand and they never ask to see it. They just ask me what my address is. I always ask do you want to see my ID and I'm told "no, you're all set." Tammy Gallant
Dover, of all places, disappeared my friend’s naturalized citizen husband off the checklist like four times, so yeah probably. Elena Katarzyna
Yes. Don Pelchat
I'm not a voting polls expert. I'm sure many think that they are. But I don't think a more secure anything is a bad thing. Rick Wales
I love reading how many people are still threatened by Trump, hilarious. Robert Cooper
Yes and in the small town of Madison where they know everyone, they still ask for an ID! There is no voting fraud, and Mr. Steiner knows it. Just keeping up the lies of the ex-president. Ken Jones
It won't matter anymore if Joe's big bill goes through with "election reform." If it passes, New Hampshire will lose any say or control over our own state's elections and that control will pass to the federal government. A commission of five appointed partisan members in Washington will decide how our election works, our New Hampshire laws will be replaced with no input from New Hampshire residents. As our own Secretary of State Bill Gardner (a Democrat) testified before Congress, this bill will be a disaster for New Hampshire and will also increase voter apathy in New Hampshire where we now have one of the highest voter turnouts in the country. Chris Smith
New Hampshire voters are smart enough to have voted the way that they did. The poll workers have integrity. Leave it alone. Crawl back under your conspiracy rock. If you stir the pot for this BS, you should lick the spoon. Ron Gautreau
There has been voter fraud caught by New Hampshire and Massachusetts. The guy voted in Madison and Massachusetts. Oh and that guy was a Republican. It’s all BS. The guy that keeps insisting he won the 2020 presidential election “by a lot” can’t face the fact he lost “by a lot.” Rebecca Bryant DeWitt
I volunteered this past fall to help sort absentee ballots. What struck me was how organized and careful those working alongside me were. A couple of times, a volunteer would call out that she had a ballot accompanying a death certificate and were flagged to be removed from the voter rolls. We had poll watchers the whole time. Our work was double-checked and verified by the watchers. So yes, New Hampshire takes voting and the safeguarding of the polls very seriously. To suggest otherwise is disingenuous and dangerous. Nancy White Cassidy
I guess time will tell, won't it? There are court cases in Arizona, Georgia, Michigan and Pennsylvania, to name a few. If you are so confident that there was no fraud, then you should have absolutely no problem with these investigations, right? Just saying. Bibbs Ruberto Dutton
Funny that the dominion voting machine in Windham was losing 5 percent of Democrats' votes and 29 percent of Republicans votes! I’d say there’s a problem! David Joseph
Yes. Coryann La Liberte
Then I guess all Republicans that won were fraud, too? Can't have it both ways. Kate Briand
No one is innocent in this debauchery. Catherine Mahoney
New Hampshire? Who cares! Arizona is having a party. Enjoy the show. John E. Cabral
So basically, some Republican voters are angry that not all Republican voters voted for Trump in the election. Just move on already. Mervin Wilson
Why is it that there is no fraud that elected all the Republicans into office but there is fraud for voting one out of office. Weird, right? Carla Schneider
New Hampshire allows people to walk in on Election Day, fill out an affidavit that says they’re residents. This opens the door for fraud. Deborah Kneisley
Of course it does. Move on. John Lajoie
New Hampshire polls are very safe and secure where I am, but if Republicans think there is fraud they can feel free to resign their seats starting with Sununu. Terry Stevens
For a fraud to occur, eligible voters who will not be voting need to be identified in each town, people found to pose as them, and then said imposters need to stand in line and present ID/affidavit to get their ballot. Not only that, to shift the tide of an election this needs to be done on a scale of hundreds or thousands of people. It's a preposterous accusation. Rachel McIntyre Weindling
It's only fraud when ya lose, right? Jesse Fenn
Absolutely yes! Windham had a glitch, but was not fraud. New Hampshire has great safeguards in place to protect us from fraud. I am happy with how our state handles elections. Tammie Savini
Once Arizona goes down, and it will, Georgia and Pennsylvania on the verge of a forensic audit. My guess is voter fraud occurred in all the swing states. Montgomery Dash
These morons will never give up on their conspiracy theories, will they? There was NO voter fraud in the state. David Weaver
Voting is probably secure. The counting of the ballots is a different story. Albert Entwistle
Even if we were to install the most stringent voting rules in the country, it won't mean squat if the voting machines are set up to spot a particular party hundreds of votes before the counting even starts, after the recent fiasco in Windham, there should have been a complete forensic audit of the entire state, even if for no other reason but to help to maintain people's faith in the system, and don't give me that crap about "improperly folded ballots." Buddy Bullerwell
Any time human beings are involved in voting, there will always be some form of voter fraud. This fall, vote for Julia Bloomers, my cousin.
The only “weirdness,” as Mr. Steiner claims, of voter fraud is Mr. Steiner and his Republican Committee’s outlandishly desperate attempt to cast doubt and overturn the results of one of the safest, most well-run elections ever. New Hampshire’s elections have been overseen by Bill Gardner for many years and he’s an honest broker who demands the highest standards from all those who participate in our democratic process and work hard to protect the polls from voter fraud. Like it or not, Mr. Steiner, Biden won and Trump was the big loser. Get over it. Beth
I think the voter fraud problem continues both locally, state and nationally. New Hampshire still allows same-day voting with no identification by simply signing an affidavit of residency. So what if a picture is taken? No ID. No address. Are they really valid voters? The other local problem is grown children or students living out of state using their parent's local address to vote in New Hampshire while visiting on election day. Their domicile is definitely not New Hampshire. Similarly, people with summer homes domiciled out of state. In both cases what is preventing these people from voting absentee at their real domicile as well as here? John Hartman, Eaton
According to Steve Steiner, “weirdness” apparently equals voter fraud. But according to highly respected N.H. Secretary of State Bill Gardner, we should all feel proud with the job New Hampshire does with its elections. Unless Steiner can come up with specifics, dates, locations, etc, to back up his conspiracy-based suspicions, he should remain silent. Fact is, he is clueless and is now attempting to saturate the Sun with his stale drivel so as to to position himself for still another losing election bid for some low-level GOP spot. Sad. Elections in New Hampshire are clean. North Conway
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.